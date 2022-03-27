Crafted & Cured opening in former bank location

Alvarez and Routson said they were introduced to downtown Troy and the revitalization of the bank building four to five years ago by local leaders.

“We love the original architecture of the building. The renovation accentuates the beauty and preservation of the original architecture. We admire the historical value of the building in the community,” Routson said. “Due to the grand nature, it helps to meet our needs to extend accommodations to our guests for group parties, private parties and community gatherings.” The building was constructed in the late 1920s.

The existing businesses had a “huge role” in the decision to come to Troy.

“We love to be surrounded by independently owned and operated specialty businesses. We believe that we complement the existing businesses,” Alvarez said. “We look forward to partnering with fellow local businesses in a variety of ways to contribute to a vibrant downtown economy. "

The owners plan to hire up to 30 team members and are looking for candidates for full time managerial positions, charcutiers and bartenders. Future expansion phases include catering and on-site community events.

“Crafted & Cured is a natural, strong addition to Troy’s historic downtown,” Westfall said. “Given its proven record of creating a memorable, unique and delicious experience for customers in Dayton, I look forward to Crafted & Cured being a similar destination for visitors and residents in Troy.”

Troy Main Street, the downtown advocacy organization, is excited to welcome Crafted and Cured, said Andrea Keller, Main Street executive director.

“We look forward to having a new business in downtown that is unlike any other. We are just as eager as everyone to taste their assortment of meats and cheeses as well as their variety of drinks,” she said. “We are always happy when a business chooses to open in downtown Troy and we will work to support them in any way we can.”

Alvarez and Routson said they plan to be a part of the Dayton community in the future.

“We value the opportunity to have launched our business in Downtown Dayton. We are extremely grateful to have built a valuable customer-base and relationships with the downtown community,” Routson said. “We are actively seeking a home in Downtown Dayton to meet our needs. We will continue our search and continue to implement plans to engage our downtown customers.

