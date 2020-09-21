Caesar Ford Park to host free concert, drive-in movie and fireworks display this weekend

Fireworks will cap off the 2020 Caesar Ford Ranger Classic — a day of festivities that includes a car show, live music, and a drive-in movie.
The Van-Dells will perform a free (and socially distanced) oldies concert at Caesar Ford Park, 520 S. Stringtown Road in Xenia, on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. The band is known for music from the 1950s and 1960s.
The park will transform into an old-fashioned drive-in movie theater and show the movie “Grease” at 8 p.m. Tune in using an FM radio.
At the conclusion of the movie, a fireworks show by Rozzi Fireworks will light up the sky.
A variety of food trucks will be on site during the event.
Earlier in the day a classic car show for entrants and one guest will take place. The event is free but pre-registration is required. The car show is not open to the public for viewing.
More information can be found on the Greene County Parks & Trails website. For more information, call 937-562-6440.