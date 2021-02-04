CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS: Troy Main Street seeks entries for aviation-themed Sculptures on the Square exhibit

In years past, Troy Main Street’s Sculptures on the Square have showcased the work of one sculptor who manages to artfully showcase the most beloved elements of the city and area. For example, past exhibits have includes sculptures of WACO planes and odes to the town’s popular Strawberry Festival.
This year, Troy Main Street is seeking submissions from sculptors throughout the country who have crafted works of art that highlight the newest theme: “Taking Flight.” Though the theme is an ode to the area’s accomplishments regarding aviation, the Troy Main Street staff is open to accepting more unique interpretations of the idea.
“It doesn’t have to be an airplane — it can be an artist’s rendition of an idea taking flight or their interpretation of an idea taking flight,” said Andrea Keller, executive director of Troy Main Street. “Instead of all the sculptures being from the same artist or super life-like, we wanted to challenge ourselves as a community to be a bit more abstract.”
Instead of simply showcasing the work of one sculptor, as the exhibit has done in years past, Troy Main Street and the board are open to receiving and accepting entries from multiple artists across the country. In total, Troy Main Street is looking to attain 20 sculptures that represent the “Taking Flight” theme. As in years past, these sculptures will be on display throughout the downtown area throughout the summer.
Sculptors will be able to submit photos of their work on Troy Main Street’s website through Feb. 19. The sculptures will then be on display from June 18 through Oct. 4.
For more information about Sculptures on the Square and other downtown Troy initiatives, pay a visit to Troy Main Street’s website or Facebook page.