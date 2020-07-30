X

Carillon Brewing Company reopens with a new ‘brewing experience’

A unique 1850's era brewery. Exterior of Carillon Brewing Company 1000 Carillon Blvd, Dayton, OH 45409 (937) 293-2841 Taproom: Mon-Sat 9:30am-10pm, Sun 11am-10pm Restaurant: 11am-9pm www.carillonbrewingco.org @carillonbrewingco JIM WITMER / STAFF
Credit: Jim Witmer

Restaurants & Dining | July 30, 2020
By Lisa Powell

Carillon Brewing Company reopened Thursday, July 30, with a new “more casual brewing experience” and new hours, Dayton History officials said.

The brewery has been temporarily closed since July 11 as a precautionary measure after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, Dayton History officials said in a Facebook post on the brewery-restaurant’s Facebook page.

Visitors will see changes to the brewery model, returning to a focus on the origins of beer-making and historical demonstrations, said Brady Kress, president and CEO of Dayton History.

A unique 1850's era brewing experience, taproom and restuarant at Carillon Brewing Company 1000 Carillon Blvd, Dayton, OH 45409. (937) 293-2841 Taproom: Mon-Sat 9:30am-10pm, Sun 11am-10pm Restaurant: 11am-9pm www.carillonbrewingco.org @carillonbrewingco JIM WITMER / STAFF
Credit: Jim Witmer

A new ordering system is in place. Patrons can order flights of beer, cocktails or food from a streamlined menu of favorites at the bar.

They will also be able to pick their own seats inside the brewery or in the outdoor biergarten framed by sycamore trees.

The brewery-restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Carillon Brewing Company, located at 1000 Carillon Park in Dayton, is a living-history exhibit. It is the only one of its kind in North America, combining a production brewery and restaurant and owned by a museum.

Here’s a look at the new brewery food menu.

German Soft Pretzel Braid........$5.95

House bier cheese sauce & mustard

Sauerkraut Balls........$7.95

Braised sauerkraut and sausage, breaded & fried, served with horseradish sauce

Bier Cheese Fries........$6.95

Potato wedges topped with our house bier cheese, bacon crumbles, & chives

Wurst Platter........$12.95

Choice of two wursts, topped with sauerkraut & served with potato wedges

Wurst on a Bun........$8.95

Choice of wurst on a bun & served Mikesell's potato chips

Carillon Brewing Company
Carillon Burger........$13.95

8-ounce fresh Angus chuck served with bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, pickles, topped with bier cheese & onion straws, served with Mikesell’s potato chips

Brew House Burger........$11.95

Fresh ground Angus chuck, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles, served on brioche bun with Mikesell's potato chips

Reuben........$10.95

Corned beef, Swiss, marble rye, braised sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing, served with Mikesell’s potato chips

Kids Burger........$6.95

Fresh ground Angus chuck, American cheese and pickles, served on a brioche bun with Mikesell’s potato chips

