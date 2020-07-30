Carillon Brewing Company reopens with a new ‘brewing experience’

They will also be able to pick their own seats inside the brewery or in the outdoor biergarten framed by sycamore trees.

The brewery-restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Carillon Brewing Company, located at 1000 Carillon Park in Dayton, is a living-history exhibit. It is the only one of its kind in North America, combining a production brewery and restaurant and owned by a museum.

Here’s a look at the new brewery food menu.

German Soft Pretzel Braid........$5.95

House bier cheese sauce & mustard

Sauerkraut Balls........$7.95

Braised sauerkraut and sausage, breaded & fried, served with horseradish sauce

Bier Cheese Fries........$6.95

Potato wedges topped with our house bier cheese, bacon crumbles, & chives

Wurst Platter........$12.95

Choice of two wursts, topped with sauerkraut & served with potato wedges

Wurst on a Bun........$8.95

Choice of wurst on a bun & served Mikesell's potato chips

Carillon Brewing Company

Carillon Burger........$13.95

8-ounce fresh Angus chuck served with bacon jam, lettuce, tomato, pickles, topped with bier cheese & onion straws, served with Mikesell’s potato chips

Brew House Burger........$11.95

Fresh ground Angus chuck, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles, served on brioche bun with Mikesell's potato chips

Reuben........$10.95

Corned beef, Swiss, marble rye, braised sauerkraut, 1000 Island dressing, served with Mikesell’s potato chips

Kids Burger........$6.95

Fresh ground Angus chuck, American cheese and pickles, served on a brioche bun with Mikesell’s potato chips