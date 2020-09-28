Cat and kitten adoption event this week aims to ‘empty the shelters’

A popular, nation-wide adoption event is returning to Dayton for four days starting this week.
The Bissell Pet Foundation has teamed up with 160 shelter partners in 33 states to reduce adoption fees and help find forever homes for animals in need. Oct. 1-4, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton will participate in the “Empty the Shelters” event at both its main location at 1661 Nicholas Road in Dayton and at the Meowza Cat Boutique inside the Dayton Mall at 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Dayton.
During the event, cats and kittens will have adoption fees of only $25. Typical feline adoption fees through the Humane Society are between $45 and $75. However, people must complete a short survey upon adoption in order to participate in the promotion.
“BPF is happy to host Empty the Shelters events as our budget allows because we know it works for our shelter partners and the pets in their care,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “By sponsoring adoption fees during ETS, we make it a win-win for everyone involved.”
All animals included in the Empty the Shelters event will be microchipped, spayed and neutered to prevent further pet homelessness, according to a release.
Due to COVID-19, people must make an appointment if they wish to visit the Nicholas Road Humane Society location and can do so by calling 937-268-7387. The Meowza Boutique in the Dayton Mall does not require an appointment and is open regular business hours.
Bissell has partnered with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton on a number of events and programs throughout the years. This is the second Empty the Shelter event in 2020.
“They have been a supporter of the Humane Society for many years and we’re honored to be a partner with them in helping to save more animals,” said Jessica Garringer, HSGD media director.