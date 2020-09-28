Cat and kitten adoption event this week aims to ‘empty the shelters’

The Bissell Pet Foundation has teamed up with 160 shelter partners in 33 states to reduce adoption fees and help find forever homes for animals in need. Oct. 1-4, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton will participate in the “Empty the Shelters” event at both its main location at 1661 Nicholas Road in Dayton and at the Meowza Cat Boutique inside the Dayton Mall at 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Dayton.

During the event, cats and kittens will have adoption fees of only $25. Typical feline adoption fees through the Humane Society are between $45 and $75. However, people must complete a short survey upon adoption in order to participate in the promotion.