‘CATS’ rescheduled for run at the Schuster Center next year

After being rescheduled once from its original lineup in May to this month, the series of performances has now been moved to July 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“A big thank you to our patrons for their patience as we worked to reschedule this production,” said Lisa Japs, Vice President of Licensing and Ticketing for Dayton Live, in a news release. “We know it might be a little confusing because this is an updated rescheduled date. If you have tickets but are now unable to use them, you have some options.”