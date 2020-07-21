‘CATS’ rescheduled for run at the Schuster Center next year

Fans of the musical “CATS” will still get a chance to see their favorite feline-inspired production at the Schuster Center in Dayton.
After being rescheduled once from its original lineup in May to this month, the series of performances has now been moved to July 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“A big thank you to our patrons for their patience as we worked to reschedule this production,” said Lisa Japs, Vice President of Licensing and Ticketing for Dayton Live, in a news release. “We know it might be a little confusing because this is an updated rescheduled date. If you have tickets but are now unable to use them, you have some options.”
Those who have already purchased tickets to see “CATS” but can’t make the rescheduled date have four options:
- Donating their ticket values to Dayton Live, which has been financially impacted during the pandemic
- Using the ticket value toward 2020-2021 Premier Health Broadway in Dayton season tickets,
- Receiving a gift certificate that amounts to the value of their ticket to use for another show
- Simply requesting a refund to be issued back to the credit card used for the original purchase.
The rescheduled showtimes for July 2021 are as follows:
- Tuesday, May 26, 2020 (Evening) or Tuesday, July 14, 2020 (Evening) is rescheduled for Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 27, 2020 (Evening) or Wednesday, July 15, 2020 (Evening) is rescheduled for Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, May 28, 2020 (Evening) or Thursday, July 16, 2020 (Evening) is rescheduled for Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, May 29, 2020 (Evening) or Friday, July 17, 2020 ( Evening) is rescheduled for Friday, July 9, 2021, at 8 p.m.
- Saturday, May 30, 2020 (Matinee) or Saturday, July 18, 2020 (Matinee) is rescheduled for Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 2 p.m.
- Saturday, May 30, 2020 (Evening) or Friday, July 17, 2020 (Matinee) is rescheduled for Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 8 p.m.
- Sunday, May 31, 2020 (Matinee) or Sunday, July 19, 2020 (Matinee) is rescheduled for Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 1 p.m.
- Sunday, May 31, 2020 (Evening) or Sunday, July 19, 2020 (Evening) is rescheduled for Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.
For more information about these changes, patrons can reach the Dayton Live Ticket Office any time between Tuesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., by calling 937-228-3630, or by sending an email to tickets@daytonlive.org.