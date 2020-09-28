Celebrate Oktoberfest and German-American Day at socially distanced event this weekend

As far as the food goes, guests can look forward to munching on a number of German favorites, from sauerkraut to cherry streusel cake, as well as German beer.

Admission to the event is $5 for non-club members and free for German Club members with a card, military and students with an ID. There will be free parking for the event across the street at Stivers High School.

Unless you are consuming food or beverages, masks are required while attending the event.

WANT TO GO?

What: Oktoberfest with German American Day Celebration

Where: Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club, 1400 E. 5th St., Dayton

When: Saturday, Oct. 3 from 3-10 p.m.

Cost: Free for German Club members with a card, military and students with an ID. $5 for everyone else attending.

More info: Website | Facebook