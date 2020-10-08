Celebrate Oktoberfest this weekend with beer and brats at the Dayton Beer Company

- DBC Kolsch

- DBC Jack O Lager

- Rhinegeist Franz

- Sonder Oktoberfest

- Moeller Oh Helles Lager

During the Oktoberfest event, customers will also be able to indulge in brats flavored with beer from the brewery.

No Refunds will be playing on the stage from 3-6 p.m., and then Different & The Same will be performing from 7-10 p.m.

The Dayton Beer Company will be serving its Jack-O-Lager beer on tap at the brewery's Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 10 from noon to 10 p.m. Credit: The Dayton Beer Company Credit: The Dayton Beer Company

WANT TO GO?

What: 2020 Oktoberfest

When: Saturday, Oct. 10 from noon to 10 p.m.

Where: The Dayton Beer Company, 41 Madison St., Dayton

More info: Facebook