Celebrate Oktoberfest this weekend with beer and brats at the Dayton Beer Company

This weekend, another brewery in Dayton will be celebrating all things German at an action-packed Oktoberfest event.
The Dayton Beer Company, located at 41 Madison St. in Dayton, will be hosting an Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 10 from noon to 10 p.m. The brewery will be celebrating the occasion with German-inspired beer, brats and live music.
The following German-inspired beers will be on tap at the Dayton Beer Company this Saturday:
- DBC German Vienna Lager
- DBC Hefeweizen
- DBC Kolsch
- DBC Jack O Lager
- Rhinegeist Franz
- Sonder Oktoberfest
- Moeller Oh Helles Lager
During the Oktoberfest event, customers will also be able to indulge in brats flavored with beer from the brewery.
No Refunds will be playing on the stage from 3-6 p.m., and then Different & The Same will be performing from 7-10 p.m.
Credit: The Dayton Beer Company
WANT TO GO?
What: 2020 Oktoberfest
When: Saturday, Oct. 10 from noon to 10 p.m.
Where: The Dayton Beer Company, 41 Madison St., Dayton
More info: Facebook