X

Celebrate Oktoberfest this weekend with beer and brats at the Dayton Beer Company

The Dayton Beer Company will be serving its Jack-O-Lager beer on tap at the brewery's Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 10 from noon to 10 p.m. CONTRIBUTED

What to Do | 30 minutes ago
By Ashley Moor

This weekend, another brewery in Dayton will be celebrating all things German at an action-packed Oktoberfest event.

ExploreEnjoy German-inspired beer, music and festivities at Lebanon’s Oktoberfest

The Dayton Beer Company, located at 41 Madison St. in Dayton, will be hosting an Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 10 from noon to 10 p.m. The brewery will be celebrating the occasion with German-inspired beer, brats and live music.

ExploreMall at Fairfield Commons to host drive-in concert, food trucks, costume contest

The following German-inspired beers will be on tap at the Dayton Beer Company this Saturday:

- DBC German Vienna Lager

- DBC Hefeweizen

- DBC Kolsch

- DBC Jack O Lager

- Rhinegeist Franz

- Sonder Oktoberfest

- Moeller Oh Helles Lager

During the Oktoberfest event, customers will also be able to indulge in brats flavored with beer from the brewery.

ExploreWith hunger-busting burgers and Fruity Pebbles shakes, the Rolling Indulgence food truck lives up to its name

No Refunds will be playing on the stage from 3-6 p.m., and then Different & The Same will be performing from 7-10 p.m.

The Dayton Beer Company will be serving its Jack-O-Lager beer on tap at the brewery's Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Oct. 10 from noon to 10 p.m.

Credit: The Dayton Beer Company

Credit: The Dayton Beer Company

WANT TO GO?

What: 2020 Oktoberfest

When: Saturday, Oct. 10 from noon to 10 p.m.

Where: The Dayton Beer Company, 41 Madison St., Dayton

More info: Facebook

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.