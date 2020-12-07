Celebrate the holidays with German food and prizes at the virtual Christkindlmarkt this weekend

Typically, the Dayton Liederkranz Turner German Club’s Christkindlmarkt celebration includes a feast full of German fare and the presence of several vendors selling German-inspired goods. This year, customers will still have a chance to indulge in the typical fare, though they will have to order ahead.

Customers will be able to order food, beverages and merchandise from the online store at dayton-liederkranz-turners-inc.square.site until pickup, which will be on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Phone orders can be placed beginning on Friday, Dec. 11 after 1 p.m. by calling or texting 937-985-4853. At the time you place your order, you will be instructed to pick a particular time in which you will be picking up your chosen items.