Classic tributes, fresh voice part of Arts Council Showtime series in Springfield

SAC executive director Tim Rowe and associate creative director Krissy Brown said the season is designed to appeal to every age in a potential audience by returning two tribute groups who got huge receptions here previously and one that will bring in a fresh, younger face who will perform familiar songs.

“There has been a change in audience priorities. People spend their free time in a different manner these days and our season is reacting to that,” Brown said.

Another new feature is season tickets have been eliminated in favor of more competitive ticket prices. Tickets are more affordable for all audiences and as a courtesy to last season’s subscription holders, they can maintain their subscription seat preferences for this season’s shows if they contact the SAC by Nov. 4.

“We want to keep presenting shows at the Performing Arts Center, but it’s easier as a non-subscription,” said Rowe. “These are the lowest prices we’ve had for several seasons. Some of our subscribers have had their same seats since the Performing Arts Center opened and we want to respect their loyalty.”

“BritBeat: The Immersive Beatles Tribute Experience” will get the season off to a rocking start on Nov. 23 with the performers taking on all eras of the Fab Four, from the matching gray suits of the yeah, yeah, yeah days to the Sgt. Pepper psychedelic uniforms to the final days of “Let It Be.” It will be enhanced by a giant video screen capturing the times.

“BritBeat sold very well for us last time they were here. They are all great musicians and Beatles fans that make it more authentic,” Rowe said.

Chris Ruggiero has reached 63 million on his Facebook page and been a Tik Tok favorite with his Las Vegas-style renditions of hit songs from the 1960s-90s. Now the guy described as the next Justin Timberlake is taking his Vegas show on the road.

“Chris Ruggiero: Livin’ the Dream” on March 21 will bring the performer who has lit up phone and laptop screens to the big stage to breathe new life into classic tunes.

The season finale on May 2 will bring another returning favorite, “MJ Live Michael Jackson Tribute Concert” with Jalles Franca as the King of Pop, moonwalking his way through Jackson 5 and solo year hits with a live band, backup singers and dancers.

“We’ve had people calling asking us when the show was coming back again. Audiences like him,” Rowe said.

The SAC will also offer shows from its Youth Arts Ambassadors program and will offer several shows for local school kids this season through its BrightLight program.

For more information on the Showtime series or visit springfieldartscouncil.org.