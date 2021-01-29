CONFIRMED: Yellow Springs Brewery plans to open a second tap room

Plans call for opening a barrel room as a secondary tap room at the former Village Lanes bowling alley at 1475 Xenia Ave., in a facility the brewery now calls the South House building, Lisa Wolters, co-founder of the brewery, told this news outlet this morning, Jan. 29.

“We will still be doing our brewing at the Millworks/Walnut Street location, but the barrel-aging will take place in the Barrel Room at the South House,” Wolters said. “We will be increasing our variety of products — barrel-aging and eventually sours — and offer more space to enjoy our beer in a safely distanced manner.”