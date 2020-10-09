COSI plans a free science activity giveaway in Dayton

COSI is heading to Dayton on its Back-To-School Statewide Roadshow.
Families will be able to drive through and pick up a free COSI Learning Lunchbox on Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Dayton Southwest Library Branch, 21 Watervliet Ave.
The Learning Lunchbox is filled with five science activities and will be available while supplies last. After supplies are depleted, COSI will distribute a free COSI Science Snack while supplies last, a box featuring one science activity to do at home.
The Center of Science and Industry (COSI), the top-ranked science center in the country by USA Today, the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, the Dayton Metro Library, the Ohio Mayors Alliance, and Mayors' Partnership for Progress have joined forces to help make science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) educational programming more accessible to Ohio communities, according to a release.
As distance learning needs increase across the state, COSI is embarking on a statewide roadshow to bring initiatives like the COSI Connects website, the COSI on Wheels: Curbside program, and the COSI Learning Lunchbox science kit to the public.
These resources are being made available to underserved youth throughout Ohio partner communities to help break down barriers to education during these times.
Joining the event will be Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice, and Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge.
The COSI roadshow has already served more than 800 families across Ohio, including stops in Athens, Canton, Lima, Chillicothe, and Parma.