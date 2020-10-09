COSI plans a free science activity giveaway in Dayton

As distance learning needs increase across the state, COSI is embarking on a statewide roadshow to bring initiatives like the COSI Connects website, the COSI on Wheels: Curbside program, and the COSI Learning Lunchbox science kit to the public.

These resources are being made available to underserved youth throughout Ohio partner communities to help break down barriers to education during these times.

Explore Kings Island serving up some tricks and treats this fall

Joining the event will be Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice, and Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge.

The COSI roadshow has already served more than 800 families across Ohio, including stops in Athens, Canton, Lima, Chillicothe, and Parma.