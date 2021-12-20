Countdown to 2022: A guide to the best New Year’s Eve bashes in Dayton

No matter what you may have been through in the past year, it’s time to dust yourself off and enter into the new year with a healthy dose of positivity and light. The best way to kick off this new state of being? Heading to one of these rockin’ New Year’s Eve parties taking place all around the Miami Valley.
Did we miss an event you can’t wait for? Let us know at contact@dayton.com and we will add it to the list.
✨ New Year’s Eve: Return to Vienna
Ring in the New Year and celebrate the arrival of 2022 with an Austrian flair from the Dayton Opera, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra and the Dayton Ballet. In the Schuster Center, the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance (DPAA) will present “New Year’s Eve: Return to Vienna.“ The event includes a colorful climactic balloon drop.
Where: 1 W. 2nd St., Dayton
When: 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31
Cost: Tickets are approximately $50
More info: Website | 937-228-3630
✨New Year’s Eve Silent Disco - Dayton’s Ball Drop
The Yellow Cab Tavern is bringing back its New Year’s Eve ball drop party. Tickets are $10 in advance at ten-high-productions.com and at the door for $15.
Upon entering, each guest will grab a pair of headphones to jam out to their choice of EDM, retro and modern Hip Hop music. KimL will be in charge of the green EDM station; Sexbox will be on the blue station with music from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s; and John Chapel will be working the red station with modern Hip Hop music.
Usher in the new year by gathering for the annual ball drop (and don’t worry, your ticket to the event also includes a midnight toast). Yellow Cab’s resident food truck, the Pizza Bandit, will be serving up slices until 11 p.m.
Doors are at 8 p.m. and the music starts at 8:30 p.m.
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
When: Tuesday, Dec. 31, starting at 8 p.m.
Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at door
More info: Facebook
✨New Year’s Eve Grand Ball
If you want to try something truly different, celebrate New Year’s Eve by transporting yourself back in time to the Civil War era. Although costumes are not required, men and women are encouraged to wear historical suits and formal wear (though not hobnail boots). Couples will participate in Victorian dances (no prior experience required) to the brass and percussion music of the 2nd Brigade Cavalry Band. There’ll be a full buffet of appetizers and desserts and a champagne toast at midnight.
Where: Town Hall & Opera House, 35 S. Chillicothe St., South Charleston
When: Friday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m. until midnight
Cost: $25 (individuals) and $45 (couples) until Christmas Day, $30 each from Dec. 26 forward. Purchase your tickets at eventbrite.com.
More Info: Facebook
✨ Harlem Globetrotters
The beloved basketball team returns for its annual New Year’s Eve game at Wright State’s Nutter Center. This year, they are bringing an entirely new show to the court, “Spread Game.” Beginning at 2 p.m., get up close and personal with the Harlem Globetrotters.
Where: Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn
When: Friday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.
Cost: Tickets start at $20 on ticketmaster.com
More info: Website
✨New Year’s Eve at the Dublin Pub
The Dublin Pub is bringing back its international New Year’s Eve celebration this year.
This international celebration will begin with a toast to Germany at 6 p.m. followed by Ireland (7 p.m.), Iceland (8 p.m.), the Sandwich Islands
(9 p.m.), Brazil (10 p.m.), Puerto Rico (11 p.m.) and the United States (midnight).
Live music at the event will be provided by Jameson’s Folly from 7 p.m. to midnight. Along with the pub’s regular menu, a special menu, featuring food from each of the countries receiving toasts throughout the night, will be available. Guests can look forward to international delicacies like Arroz Con Gandules, Fiskibollur (Icelandic Fish Balls), corned beef and sauerkraut balls.
Reservations for this international affair can be made by directly emailing the Dublin Pub at dubpub@dubpub.com with the subject line “NEW YEAR’S” or by calling the pub at 937-224-7822.
Where: The Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., Dayton
When: Friday, Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to midnight
Cost: Free
More info: Facebook
✨NYE Celebration with DJ Danny D
This New Year’s Eve, head to craft tequila bar, Bar Granada, to enjoy music by DJ Danny D and a champagne toast at midnight.
Table reservations can be made by calling 512-878-9006 or emailing njc013@gmail.com. The cover charge is $10 per person and includes party favors.
Where: Bar Granada, 5 W. Monument Ave., Dayton
When: Friday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Cost: $10 for one person. Pay at the door.
More info: Facebook
✨New Year's Eve at WinterFest
For a more family-friendly option, head to the New Year’s Eve celebration at Kings Island’s WinterFest. A kid-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration, called Tinker’s New Year’s Eve Extravaganza, will feature character interactions and a giant balloon drop at 9 p.m.
For the older crowd, enjoy a warm retreat and fancy meal at the New Year’s Eve Lounge in the International Restaurant. Beginning at 7 p.m., guests will be able to savor assorted appetizers and hors d’oeuvres, a grand buffet and meat carving station, an all-you-can-eat dessert bar, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight paired with the best view of the fireworks display. The offerings are first come, first served.
For more information on the full schedule of events, be sure to reference Kings Island’s website.
Where: Kings Island, 6300 Kings Island Dr., Kings Mill
When: Friday, Dec. 31 from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Cost: Standard tickets are $30. Purchase them here.
More info: Website
