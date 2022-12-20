Countdown to 2023: New Year’s Eve events across the Dayton region

Boonshoft Museum of Discovery and the Junior League of Dayton partner for a celebration for kids and adults. Starting at 9 p.m. guests can dance in the Main Exhibit Hall, snack on hors d’oeuvres provided by Eco Eatery and have a drink. The night will round out with a champagne toast at midnight in the Planetarium. The education staff and volunteers will be providing childcare. Kids must be between the ages of 3 and 11 years old and parents must remain on site. Cost: $100 per adult, $25 per kid and $75 for designated driver ticket. For tickets visit www.boonshoft.org. The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery is located at 2600 Deweese Parkway, Dayton.

3. Dayton Funny Bone

The Dayton Funny Bone will host a special engagement show on New Year’s Eve with Tacarra Williams. Williams has hit every major stage in New York and Hollywood, including Carolines, Broadway Comedy Club, Apollo Theatre, Hollywood Improv, The Comedy Store, Russell Simmons’ All Def Digital, and The Laugh Factory. Her 30-minute comedy special, produced by Kevin Hart, has been featured on Comedy Central. Shows will be at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Party favors to ring in the new year will be available at the late show. Cost: $22 per person. For more information, visit www.dayton.funnybone.com. Dayton Funny Bone is located at The Greene, 88 Plum Street #200, Beavercreek.

4. Dublin Pub

The Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Avenue in Dayton, will toast the new year around the globe celebrating countries including Germany, Ireland, Iceland, Brazil, Puerto Rico and the United States. Starting at 6 p.m. there will be a complimentary drink distributed every hour for each country with each drink representative of the country. There will also be food specials representing each country including sauerkraut balls, corned beef and cabbage, fiskbullar, lentil soup, arroz con gandules and prime rib. Drinks include champagne, Black Velvet, pomegranate mimosas and coquito (a coconut eggnog). There is no cover charge for this event. For more information, visit www.dubpub.com.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

5. Hank’s Local

On New Year’s Eve at Hank’s Local, 2529 Patterson Road in Dayton, there will be a party with musical guest Sonny Moorman. There will be champagne and raffles as well. Cost: $20. Call 937-254-7527 or visit www.hankslocal.com for more information.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

6. Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway

New Year’s Eve at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, 777 Hollywood Boulevard in Dayton, will include games, dining and entertainment. At 8:30 p.m. the 1980s cover band Stranger will perform. There will be $50,000 in New Year’s Eve free play drawings from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Ten winners will be announced every 15 minutes and will win $275 in free play. At 12:30 a.m. 10 winners will be selected to win $1,000 in free play. All dining outlets will be open. Hollywood is open 24 hours and has no entry fee. Call 1-844-225-7057 or visit www.hollywooddaytonraceway.com for more information.

7. Hotel Versailles

Hotel Versailles, 22 North Center Street in Versailles, will hold a New Year’s Eve Bash featuring a supper club dinner service beginning at 7 p.m. Entertainment begins at 8 p.m. with Landau Eugene Murphy (winner of season six of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent”) performing Frank Sinatra, rat pack and jazz dance music, with a celebratory champagne toast at midnight. The ticketed event is 21+. Cost is $125.98 per person. For more information, visit www.hotelversaillesohio.com.

8. Irish Club of Dayton

New Year’s Eve at the Irish Club of Dayton, 6555 Dog Leg Road, will feature the band Flashback playing hits from the 1960s to the present. Flashback is well-known for high-energy Hippiefest parties playing some of the best classic rock/dance, old country and funk music. The doors open at 7 p.m. Heavy appetizers including pork and kraut will be served. There will be a champagne toast at midnight. Cost: $25 person if purchased by Dec 30, cash or check only. $30 per person after Dec. 30 or at the door. Call 937-890-5825 or visit www.irishclubdayton.com for more information.

9. Kettering Assembly of God

The Kettering Assembly of God, 2250 E. Stroop Road, will hold a New Year’s Eve dance hosted by the Miami Valley Christians Singles group from 9:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. The dance will be located in the gym behind the church. Pizza will be provided as well as non-alcoholic champagne at midnight. Patrons can bring appetizers to share. Cost: $10. Call 937-298-6221 or visit www.ketteringag.churchcenter.com.

10. Lock 27 Brewing

Lock 27 Brewing, 329 E. First Street in Dayton, will host a drag brunch on New Year’s Eve hosted by Scarlett Moon and her queens. The doors will open at 11:30 a.m. with the show starting at 12:30 p.m. Brunch will be catered by Lock 27 and they will be serving signature cocktails and craft beer. Cost: $15 general admission fee, but that does not include food or drinks. $3 from every ticket will go to Sophie’s Companions For Veterans. Call 937-433-2739 or visit www.lock27brewing.com for more information.

11. Marriott at the University of Dayton

A New Year’s Eve Roaring ‘20s Gala will be held at the Marriott at the University of Dayton, 1414 S. Patterson Boulevard, starting at 7 p.m. until 2 a.m. Music will be provided by DJ Oscar and live performances by Chay Buddah and The Chazz Band. There will be a buffet dinner, champagne toast, after-midnight meal, party favors and a cash bar. Cost: $125 for a couple and $70 for singles. Price does not include hotel room. Call 714-926-0929 for more information.

12. Mudlick Tap House

Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second Street in Dayton, will host a Boozy Brunch on New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be Bloody Marys and mimosas. Heated igloos will be available. Mudlick Tap House is a “gastropub,” pouring high-end beer and cocktails served with chef-inspired food. Call 937-895-4066 or visit www.mudlicktaphouse.com for more information.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

13. Schuster Center

On New Year’s Eve, the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents “Voyage á Paris” at the Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton. The performance will feature all three facets of the DPAA: exquisite Dayton Ballet dancers, sensational Dayton opera singers, and the talented musicians of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra. A complimentary flute of champagne at intermission and a colorful climactic balloon drop add to the excitement. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are priced from $14 to $75. For tickets, visit www.daytonperformingarts.org.

Credit: FILE Credit: FILE

14. Watermark Restaurant

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at the Watermark Restaurant in Miamisburg, 20 S. First Street, with a special one-night-only menu created by Chef Maria Walusis. There will be two seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. A special four-course meal will feature filet mignon, salmon, and a golden chocolate cherry bombe for dessert. Wine pairings will be available and can be purchased with tickets. This dinner is pre-purchase only. All ticket sales are final. The regular menu will not be served on New Year’s Eve. Cost: $80 per person. Wine pairings are $25 per person. For more information or to get tickets, visit www.eatdrinkwatermark.com

15. Wiley’s Comedy Club

Donnie Baker and the Pork Pistols will perform at Wiley’s Comedy Club, 101 Pine Street in Dayton, on New Year’s Eve. The party starts at 9 p.m. Cost: $35 for general admission tickets that includes seeing Donnie and the band and a chance to greet Donnie after the show. There will also be a $25 VIP after-party upgrade that starts at 11 p.m. The after-party will be open until 1:30 a.m. and includes a Donnie Baker Unmasked CD, signed photo, complimentary champagne toast at midnight followed with a breakfast mini-bar. For more information, call 937-224-5653 or visit www.wileyscomedy.com.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

16. Yellow Cab Tavern

Ring in 2023 at the fifth annual New Year’s Eve Ball Drop and Silent Disco at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 Fourth Street. Choose from three different stations of music. Host for the evening is Zac Pitts. There will be a complimentary sparkling wine toast at midnight. The Pizza Bandit will be serving up pizza until 10 p.m. The party will go from 8:30 p.m. until 1:30 a.m. Cost: Single-day tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. There will also be 10-ticket packs that will include a 20 percent discount. For tickets, visit www.daytonsilentdisco.com.