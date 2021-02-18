‘Daredevil’ pizza stunts will benefit Dayton small businesses

Then, the evening moves on to bigger, cheesier stunts.

BMX crew, “Date Night Crew,” will jump giant, inflatable slices of pizza around the park before the grand finale of attempting to jump a whole giant inflatable pizza pie.

Viewers at home will be able to donate online, as the event is meant to be broadcast in a classic “telethon manner.”

Currently, 15 Dayton small businesses are partners in “937 Delivers.” The delivery service is cooperatively owned by its member restaurants, and the drivers who deliver the food. The founders of 937 Delivers say the co-op business is designed to help local restaurants survive the pandemic while also putting laid-off restaurant employees back to work.

Donations will be used to help offset the costs of restaurants participating or looking to join 937y delivers.

“Even if you’re not able to donate, we hope you’ll join us virtually for the modern take on Evel Knieve-style fun!” Johnson said.

For more information on attending the event, visit the Facebook event page.