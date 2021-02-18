‘Daredevil’ pizza stunts will benefit Dayton small businesses

If you ask the folks who oversee The Pizza Bandit, fundraising doesn’t have boring — it can even include a few risks, too.
On Tuesday, Feb. 23, the locally based “937 Delivers” meal-delivery service, Mike’s Bike Park and The Pizza Bandit are hosting “The Pizza Bandit Jumps the Pizza for Charity,” a free, online event to be live-streamed from the bike park. There are also a limited number of socially-distanced, in-person VIP tickets available for $50.
“As part of our mission of equitable food delivery during COVID and beyond, while our service has been incredibly successful at keeping costs for restaurants way down, there are still initial startup fees to get restaurants on the service,” said Brian Johnson, event organizer and Pizza Bandit pizza partner. “Your donation will help us get some of our smaller, local favorites delivered with us too.”
To obtain a VIP ticket, attendees must purchase a $50 “Brick in the road” sponsorship at https:secure.givelively.org/.../937-delivers-cooperative before the event date.
Hosted by Zac Pitts of Passion 2 Profession and local celebrity Bork Torkleson at Mike’s Bike Park, the event will start with “Pro Athlete” Jon Murray attempting the “Lil’ Bandit Challenge” — eating 13 Lil’ Bandit’s, a rolled-up combination of garlic butter, pepperoni and cheese, in 10 minutes — followed by a jump attempt over a regular sized slice of pizza on a kids bike.
Then, the evening moves on to bigger, cheesier stunts.
BMX crew, “Date Night Crew,” will jump giant, inflatable slices of pizza around the park before the grand finale of attempting to jump a whole giant inflatable pizza pie.
Viewers at home will be able to donate online, as the event is meant to be broadcast in a classic “telethon manner.”
Currently, 15 Dayton small businesses are partners in “937 Delivers.” The delivery service is cooperatively owned by its member restaurants, and the drivers who deliver the food. The founders of 937 Delivers say the co-op business is designed to help local restaurants survive the pandemic while also putting laid-off restaurant employees back to work.
Donations will be used to help offset the costs of restaurants participating or looking to join 937y delivers.
“Even if you’re not able to donate, we hope you’ll join us virtually for the modern take on Evel Knieve-style fun!” Johnson said.
For more information on attending the event, visit the Facebook event page.