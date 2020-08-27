Dayton brewery is inviting customers to test their athletic ability to fund clean water projects across the world

Since opening their doors to the public in 2013, Eudora Brewing Company in Dayton has been donating a portion of its proceeds to charity: water, a world-renowned 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to bringing clean water to people in need, especially in developing countries.
The brewery is amplifying its campaign to raise even more money for charity: water.
Eudora Brewing Company is now inviting customers to toss spare dollars into one of three jerrycans mounted on the wall as a part of its Chuck a Buck fundraising game. Eventually, the brewery hopes to raise enough money to fund an entire water project, which includes building and repairing water wells, filtration systems, rain catchments, and other essentials for reliable and clean water.
Credit: Eudora Brewing Company
In 2019, the brewery raised enough money to fund the construction of new water points in Malawi, a densely populated and underdeveloped country in East Africa.
Craig Chabut of Chirp Custom Woodworks created the water droplet fixture that now appears next to the jerrycans on the wall at Eudora Brewing Company.
In order to maintain social distancing guidelines, guests are asked to toss these dollars into the jerrycans on their way to their seats or while exiting the brewery.
Eudora Brewing Company is located at 3022 Wilmington Pike in Dayton and is open on Tuesday through Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. Kitchen service ends 30 minutes before the brewery closes each night.