Dayton coffee shop now offers wine, too

A Dayton coffee shop that was singled out by Food & Wine magazine nearly three years ago as having the “Best Coffee in Ohio” is now serving wines at one of its two locations.
“We love wine and have wanted to incorporate a natural-wine program for some time now,” Janell Barker, co-founder along with her husband Brett Barker of Press Coffee, which operates locations in the Oregon District and Belmont neighborhoods of Dayton. “Belmont has allowed us to create a unique environment to promote bottle sales and in-store tastes. We believe there is a lack of awareness for natural wine in Dayton, and we hope to bring this ‘old-world’ style into the Dayton market."
Natural wine is an umbrella term used to describe low-intervention winemaking, Barker said.
“We will keep a simple program, carrying only a few of each reds, whites, and sparkling wines. We believe it’s important to keep it simple and approachable. Natural wine is fresh, vibrant, and meant to be enjoyed now.”
The Belmont store at 732 Watervliet Ave. will offer bottle sales and in-store tastes seven days a week. “We are working on getting a web store together so people will be able to purchase bottles online and pick up at the Belmont store,” Barker said.
Credit: Contributed
Press Belmont will be adding a small food menu to pair with the wine offerings, Barker said.
“It will change often and will include traditional and non-traditional items,” the shop’s co-founder said.
There are no plans to try to add a wine program to the original Press shop at 257 Wayne Ave., Barker said.Our new store hours are:
Press Belmont’s hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, check out www.facebook.com/PressCoffeeDayton and on Instagram @Presscoffeebar.