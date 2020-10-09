Dayton foundation offering mammogram screenings for underserved women this weekend

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Norma J. Ross Memorial Foundation will be offering mammogram screenings to all women in the community this weekend.
This Saturday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the foundation will be teaming up with Kettering Health Network and Premier Health to offer mammograms to all women - including those who are uninsured and underserved. The mammogram screenings will take place at Premier Health’s mobile mammography unit, located at Bob Ross Auto Group at 85 Loop Road in Centerville.
For nearly a decade, the Norma J. Ross Memorial Foundation has been working hard to uplift underserved women affected by breast cancer by funding programs that raise breast cancer awareness, providing patient aid and research and supporting local youth education.
“We want to encourage women to say ‘yes’ to their health, and ‘yes’ to their mammograms,” said Jenell Ross, president of Bob Ross Auto Group and founder of the Norma J. Ross Memorial Foundation and Pink Ribbon Driven, in a news release. “Saying ‘yes’ can lead to annual mammogram screenings, early detection and can also increase the chances of survival. We also want to make sure that every woman has access to resources that support their breast health journey.”
These mammogram screenings will be available for all women who meet the following qualifications:
- Have not had a mammogram in the last 12 months
- Are insured, uninsured, have Medicare or Medicaid
- Are with or without a physician
- Have a family history of breast cancer or not
- Are 40 years of age and older
Women who are interested in scheduling a mammogram will need to call (937) 350-1799 or email info@njrmf.org. Space is limited.