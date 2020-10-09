Dayton foundation offering mammogram screenings for underserved women this weekend

This Saturday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the foundation will be teaming up with Kettering Health Network and Premier Health to offer mammograms to all women - including those who are uninsured and underserved. The mammogram screenings will take place at Premier Health’s mobile mammography unit, located at Bob Ross Auto Group at 85 Loop Road in Centerville.

For nearly a decade, the Norma J. Ross Memorial Foundation has been working hard to uplift underserved women affected by breast cancer by funding programs that raise breast cancer awareness, providing patient aid and research and supporting local youth education.