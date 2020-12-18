Dayton poet debuts film about life with mental illness

A Dayton poet will debut a film that shares her life with mental illness.
“Five Graceful Shifts” is a window into the life of Latesa Williamson, a Dayton poet, spoken word artist, author and advocate for youth who uses the stage name, A. Slate.
“In this one-woman film, I am inviting you into the worlds I have created for myself as a single mother suffering with mental illness,” she wrote on the film’s Eventbrite page.
The film will premiere online Friday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.
General admission tickets are $30 and VIP admission is $50 and includes a signed book and participation in a live question-and-answer session.
Tickets and more information can be found on the “Five Graceful Shifts” Eventbrite page.
Slate will use a portion of the proceeds from the film to benefit youth “who are experiencing the same challenges that she endured as a silent victim of depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder and borderline schizophrenia,” according to a release.
Slate filmed “Five Graceful Shifts” at the historic Paul Laurence Dunbar house in Dayton.
“In this one woman show, life is a poem and everyone is writing; telling stories of triumph, grace, gratitude and love,” Slate wrote.
“Now I stand before the world better and grateful, having found reasons to give thanks for it all. Healing is a process. Grace refines.”