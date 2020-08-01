Dayton Public School students need your used instruments

While the current pandemic has left many questions unanswered, including what the school year will look like, there’s still a need for musical instruments.
Here’s an easy way to give the gift of music to a deserving Dayton Public Schools student. Donate the musical instruments sitting in your basement or attic that you — or your children — are no longer playing.
Dayton’s public, full-time classical music station — Discover Classical 88.1FM/WDPR & 89.9FM/WDPG — is once again seeking musical instruments to benefit students in the Dayton region.
In partnership with the Dayton Philharmonic Volunteers Association, the “It’s Instrumental” program collects used orchestra and band instruments. Those in good condition are immediately placed into the hands of a young musician.
Other instruments can be repaired or reconditioned and then given to aspiring young musicians. According to Shaun Yu, WDPR’s president and CEO, even unplayable instruments may be sorted for parts.
“Over the last several years, over 600 instruments have been donated to deserving students in the region, " says Yu. “We are also constantly getting requests from other school districts in the area. The need for instruments is as high as ever.” In addition to benefiting students in the Q The Music program at Ruskin Elementary School, donated instruments will be distributed to students in Dayton Public Schools, as well as other districts throughout the region.
The most pressing needs are:
- Flutes
- Clarinets
- Trumpets
- Trombones
- Snare drums
- Violas
- Cellos
- Basses
- Strings, mouthpieces and reeds.
Donating your instrument is easy. Simply take it to a Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center between now and Aug. 15. Most stores are open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Grismer staff are prepared to accept instrument donations in a safe manner. All donations are tax-deductible. More information, including a Grismer locator, can be found at www.discoverclassical.org.
