Dayton Public School students need your used instruments

“Over the last several years, over 600 instruments have been donated to deserving students in the region, " says Yu. “We are also constantly getting requests from other school districts in the area. The need for instruments is as high as ever.” In addition to benefiting students in the Q The Music program at Ruskin Elementary School, donated instruments will be distributed to students in Dayton Public Schools, as well as other districts throughout the region.

Donate your unused instruments to Dayton Public School students. CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

The most pressing needs are:

Flutes

Clarinets

Trumpets

Trombones

Snare drums

Violas

Cellos

Basses

Strings, mouthpieces and reeds.

Donating your instrument is easy. Simply take it to a Grismer Tire & Auto Service Center between now and Aug. 15. Most stores are open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Grismer staff are prepared to accept instrument donations in a safe manner. All donations are tax-deductible. More information, including a Grismer locator, can be found at www.discoverclassical.org.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations in our area and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: MMoss@coxohio.com

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.