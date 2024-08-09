Best of Dayton 2024 winners: Recreation category

The Best of Dayton winners are in for 2024.

The Dayton Daily News this year once again held our annual Best of Dayton to celebrate the longtime favorites and new selections for eating, drinking, shopping and living life in the region.

Here are the winners and placers in the Recreation category:

Best Annual Festival

• First Place: Spring Fest In The Burg

• Finalist: Dayton Celtic Festival

• Finalist: Troy Strawberry Festival

Best Arcade/Gaming

• First Place: Canal Street Arcade and Deli

• Finalist: DK Effect

• Finalist: Round1 Bowling & Arcade

Best Art Gallery

• First Place: Darty Art

• Finalist: Art Has No Rules

• Finalist: Vagabond Studio & Gallery

Best Bowling Alley

• First Place: Poelking Bowling Centers

• Finalist: Beaver-Vu Bowl

• Finalist: Capri Bowling Lanes

Best Campgrounds

• First Place: Caesar Creek State Park

• Finalist: Dayton KOA Holiday

• Finalist: Fireside Resort Campground

Best Comedy Club

• First Place: Bricky’s Comedy Club

• Finalist: Funny Bone

• Finalist: Wiley’s Comedy Club

Best Concert Venue

• First Place: Rose Music Center at The Heights

• Finalist: Fraze Pavilion

• Finalist: Levitt Pavilion Dayton

Best Dance School/Studio

• First Place: Funk Lab Dance Center

• Finalist: Dance Etcetera

• Finalist: Celtic Academy of Irish Dance

Best Family Fun Destination

• First Place: Dayton Dragons Professional Baseball Team

Finalist: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

Finalist: Carillon Historical Park

Best Golf Course

• First Place: Jasper Hills Golf Club

• Finalist: PipeStone Golf Club

• Finalist: The Golf Club at Yankee Trace

Best Indoor Play Area for Kids

• First Place: Capabilities - Play for All Abilities

• Finalist: Kid Clubhouse

• Finalist: Boonshoft Museum of Discovery

Best Karaoke

• First Place: The Reserve On Third

• Finalist: Nowhere in Particular Cabinet of Curiosities

• Finalist: The Barrel House

Best Movie Theater

• First Place: The Neon

• Finalist: The Plaza Theatre

• Finalist: Cinemark The Greene 14 and IMAX

Best Museum

• First Place: National Museum of the US Air Force

• Finalist: The Dayton Art Institute

• Finalist: Carillon Historical Park

Best Park

• First Place: Carillon Historical Park

• Finalist: Riverfront Park Miamisburg

• Finalist: Aullwood Garden MetroPark

Best Place for a Children’s Birthday Party

• First Place: Scene75 Entertainment Center

• Finalist: The Magic Castle

• Finalist: Mad Jumpz

Best Walking Path

• First Place: Cox Arboretum MetroPark

• Finalist: Aullwood Garden MetroPark

• Finalist: Riverfront Park Miamisburg

