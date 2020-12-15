Dayton theater company to stream encore performance of play inspired by Sandy Hook tragedy

Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 16, and extending through Monday, Dec. 21, the professional theater company will be streaming its 2017 performance of “26 Pebbles” by Eric Ulloa in recognition of the eighth anniversary of the horrific school shooting at Sandy Hook School in Newtown, Connecticut, which took place on Dec. 14, 2012. The production will be streamed on the Broadway On Demand platform.

“In the long list of mass shootings in our country, this one stands out so strongly because the victims were so young,” Human Race Artistic Director Kevin Moore said in a release. “Playwright and Broadway performer Eric Ulloa went to the community, interviewed the people of Newtown and created this powerful play that looks at how the community came together to heal and find their way out of tragedy — to hope.”