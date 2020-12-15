Dayton theater company to stream encore performance of play inspired by Sandy Hook tragedy

The Dayton-based Human Race Theatre Company will stream an “encore performance” of a play inspired by one of the most tragic mass shootings in the nation’s history.
Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 16, and extending through Monday, Dec. 21, the professional theater company will be streaming its 2017 performance of “26 Pebbles” by Eric Ulloa in recognition of the eighth anniversary of the horrific school shooting at Sandy Hook School in Newtown, Connecticut, which took place on Dec. 14, 2012. The production will be streamed on the Broadway On Demand platform.
“In the long list of mass shootings in our country, this one stands out so strongly because the victims were so young,” Human Race Artistic Director Kevin Moore said in a release. “Playwright and Broadway performer Eric Ulloa went to the community, interviewed the people of Newtown and created this powerful play that looks at how the community came together to heal and find their way out of tragedy — to hope.”
These interviews that Ulloa conducted are woven throughout the play that tells the tragic story of the mass shooting and how it impacted the community of Newtown.
A single viewing of the encore performance is $10 and can be purchased by visiting broadwayondemand.com. There will be an additional option to donate more money upon purchasing a viewing of the show. All sales and donations will be donated to Sandy Hook Promise, an organization founded by families of the victims of the mass shooting to create a culture that prevents school violence and other harmful acts against children.
“This compelling and hopeful story of a community working together to ascend from tragedy is a lesson that many communities could very much use right now,” Moore said.
For more information about the Human Race Theatre’s encore performance of “26 Pebbles,” go to humanracetheatre.org.