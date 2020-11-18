10 extraordinary to-go dishes to satisfy your Thanksgiving needs

(937) 898-2761

Bernstein’s Thanksgiving Prix Fixe menu is $169 and feeds four to six people. It starts out light with a kale and radicchio salad and then quickly gets into the holiday spirit with roasted turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn pudding, candied yams, green bean casserole, cranberry and orange relish, rolls and a mascarpone and pumpkin croissant bread pudding. Other side dishes, starters and entrees can be added onto the order or you can order a la carte. I had their carrot souffle about a month ago and it was heavenly. With a half pan at $14, it’s worth adding to the order.

Brock Masterson's Catering Event van, with owner Rick Schaefer. Credit: Brock Masterson's Credit: Brock Masterson's

Brock Masterson’s Catering

446 Patterson Road, Dayton

www.facebook.com/brock.cateringevents or (937) 298-1234

Brock Masterson’s Thanksgiving 2020 dinner for four includes oven-roasted turkey (white and dark meat, sliced and pulled), giblet gravy, buttermilk mashed potatoes, praline sweet-potato casserole, cornbread stuffing, seasoned green beans, cranberry relish, rolls and butter. Cost is $99 with the option for add-ons like a pecan pie ($13) or a charcuterie board for $35.

Current Cuisine

37 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

www.currentcuisine.com or (937) 767-8291

This menu has it all, from roasted acorn squash with wild rice, dried cherries and vegetable filling ($7.99) for your vegan friends to the turkey or ham you looking for as a centerpiece to the freshly made quiche for breakfast. They even have the appetizers to serve larger groups — shrimp platters, Boursin balls and a sweet-treat tray. They have a full list of classic baked goods as well as side dishes. The complete Thanksgiving dinner option is $49.99 and feeds two to four people. Deadline to order is Nov. 22.

Elite To Go

525 W. Riverview Drive, Dayton

www.elitetogo.com

Elite Catering is offering a traditional holiday feast that feeds up to 10 people with everything you’ve ever wanted in a traditional turkey dinner delivered to your door. This gobble 'til you wobble feast includes a herb-crusted turkey breast (averaging 8 to 9 pounds), paired with mashed red skin potatoes, savory turkey gravy, apple sausage stuffing, classic green bean casserole, roasted fall vegetables, pecan crumble, spiced cranberry sauce and soft rolls all for $129. Delivery is available for a fee. If you choose this option, add a pound or two of their praline bacon. This is their top-selling hors d’oeuvre, and this is the first time they are offering it for sale by the pound.

Explore 40 things to know and love about El Meson

El Meson

903 E. Dixie Drive, West Carrolton

elmeson.net or (937) 859-8229

Tequila-marinated turkey, cranberry jalapeno salad on greens, three root mash (potatoes, yuca, and sweet potatoes), roasted Mexican corn, chorizo stuffing and butterscotch pumpkin bars will set you back $25 per person. The beauty of El Meson is the flavorful food and the ability to tack on a couple of mojitos when carrying out. Olé!

For the first time, Eudora Brewing Company in Kettering is offering pre-made side dishes for customers to take home, heat and enjoy on Thanksgiving Day. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Eudora Brewing Company

3022 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

www.eudorabrewing.com

Eudora won’t be serving turkey, but the sides sound so good it hardly matters: mashed potatoes and Thunderball Oatmeal Stout Gravy; a sweet-potato casserole with ricotta cheese, toasted pecans, whiskey-soaked craisins and a drizzle of honey; green-bean casserole in a creamy bechamel sauce with caramelized onions topped with parmesan gruyere and panko bread crumbs; and stuffing made with Big Sky Bread Co. English Muffin Bread. Pre-orders will be taken until Nov. 20 with pickups on Nov. 24 and 25. And while you’re there, pick up a growler of craft brew. Beer is food after all.

Firebirds

3500 Rigby Road, Miamisburg

miamisburg.firebirdsrestaurants.com or (937) 865-9355

You can opt for a Firebirds turkey feast which feeds six for $139.95 or for $30 more move to prime rib. That red meat celebration comes with a four-pound uncooked herb-rubbed prime rib with au jus and horseradish sauce, Parmesan mashed potatoes, corn bread dressing, spiced pecan green beans, broccoli-cheddar casserole, deviled eggs, bread and whipped butter, and pumpkin cheesecake with spiced pecans and salted caramel sauce.

Roost

524 E. Fifth St., Dayton

www.roostitalian.com or (937) 222-3100

Roost has beautiful turkey options, but it was Chef Dana Downs' favorite short-rib roast with chili, citrus and saltine crust ($48) that caught our attention.. The meat is roasted to pull off the bone fully cooked and tender. It includes jus. There’s also an option for a pistachio, garlic and citrus gremolata crust that sounds equally divine. Seven side dishes are offered with options to feed four or six ranging in price from $28-$44 each.

Salar

400 E. Fifth St., Dayton

salarrestaurant.com or (937) 321-4384

Salar is offering Thanksgiving meals for two with turkey and sides for $68. Additional appetizers, wine and cocktails can be added on. The meal comes with oven roasted turkey, spinach, cognac, and creme de cassis tri-color turkey rotolo, sweet potato puree topped with torched coconut and smoked salt, Middle Eastern rice with nuts and raisins, the choice of roasted Brussel sprouts topped with baked prosciutto and caramelized pecans in orange brown butter ... and really, that sounds so good, why would you not want to have that? Finish the meal off with a pumpkin croustillant. Pickup is Nov. 25 from 4-8 p.m.

Watermark

20 S. First St., Miamisburg

eatdrinkwatermark.com or (937) 802-0891

Watermark is looking to help with Thanksgiving sides this year. They are offering a seven-layer salad ($20), garlic mashed potatoes ($20), fresh green beans almondine ($15) and macaroni and cheese ($15), but it was the roasted butternut squash bisque that serves four to six that caught our eye. Soup is a great option for before, after or during Thanksgiving. Orders must be placed by 3 p.m. on Nov. 21.