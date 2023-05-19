10 things to know about Manna in Centerville before you go

1. The patio

First things first. This stunning spot with seating for 32 is the first thing to greet you to the right before you walk in the front doors. This patio is sure to be a favorite this summer as hungry diners look to enjoy meals al fresco.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

2. The cocktails

Manna’s cocktail menu currently has nine specialty drinks to choose from and endless options to make anything your heart desires with what’s behind the bar. The signature cocktail Manna ($16.75) is an herbal refresher made with Absente Absinthe, yellow chartreuse, fino sherry, Amaro Nonino, lime, chamomile, Palo Santo, soda, mint, sage and cucumber. The Spicy Sarah Strong ($14.75) was a definite winner with jalapeno infused Macchu Pisco, luxardo, lime, agave, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber, basil, pineapple and tajin. The Bonbons and Champignons ($16.75) is a rich showstopper with a hickory smoke that envelopes the spiced Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac, candy cap demerara and bitters. Our bartender shared that the Walk Through Provence ($14.75) has been the most popular so far with a Fabulous flower infused Tanqueray Rangpur Gin, vanilla, clarified lemon, lime and pineapple. It was a beautiful violet color and was refreshing with layers of flavor that danced on the tongue.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

3. The bar

This bar is a vibe all of its own and it’s a destination to be sure. This is the kind of bar you get there early to have a drink at. It’s the kind of bar for life’s celebrations and when you need a pick-me-up. Even better — the restaurant doesn’t just boast one, it has two!

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

4. The bourbon selection

Pappy Van Winkle, Elmer T. Lee, Blanton’s, Whistlepig’s Boss Hog are just a few of the options that would pique a serious bourbon lover’s interest. It’s an impressive collection of bottles they have out to entice, so if bourbon is your thing, this is a spot for it.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

5. The wine

Chef Blondet’s other restaurant, Salar in the Oregon District, has an impressive wine list, so it’s not a surprise that her newest venture would as well. The reds are deep and fruity with 15 options to choose from, while the whites with eight options offer a crispy refreshing and then there are the bubbly options.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

6. The food

There are seven very worthy entrees currently being featured. Options include an 8 oz. filet of fresh halibut pan seared in butter, skin on, served with a sauteed spinach, garden herb potatoes, mushroom duxelle, and lemon beurre blanc ($52), a Faroe Island salmon marinated in ponzu, purple potato puree, zucchini stuffed with feta and oregano, sharmula, lemon pearls ($35), duck medallions ($40) with a port wine and pearl onion confit, roasted carrot flower with crispy leaf tuile and parsnip puree a pork adobo ($27) served with brussels sprouts and bacon and a crispy, crunch summer slaw, an 8 oz. bone in loin lamb chop, an 8 oz. center-cut filet mignon and a vegetarian pepian de tempeh ($29.50).

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

7. The name

If you want to say it correctly, pronounce it “mahn-ah.” Our servers shared that most people are pronouncing it incorrectly. Don’t be those people.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

8. The decor

It’s clear that corners were not taken and no expense was too great in the buildout, design and interior decorating of this restaurant. This is an epic new destination on the local restaurant scene with an energy that won’t quit. It’s a perfectly curated space and one with rich, beautiful appointments that are as elegant and delicious as the food and beverage being served. If you or someone in your party has mobility issues be sure to mention it so that they can accommodate you. The stairs out front were paired with an accessible ramp for wheelchairs, but inside there are more stairs and you will want to stay near the main bar if you are looking to opt out of a climb.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

9. The grand opening

On Saturday, May 20, the grand opening of the restaurant will take place with a special five-course all inclusive dinner complete with cocktail and wine pairings for $190 a person. Visit www.mannauptown.com/events/manna-grand-opening to learn more and reserve your spot. All proceeds from the event will go to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

10. The music

Play Ches Les Ye-Ye on Pandora or Spotify by Serge Gainsbourg. Just as everything in the restaurant is curated, so is the music and it’s a welcome change from what you typically listen to when you are out dining.

Contact this contributing writer at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com.

What: Manna

Where: 62 W. Franklin St., Centerville

More information: www.mannauptown.com or 937-972-1215