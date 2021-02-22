Butter up! Pancake brunch-at-home kits will benefit Aullwood Audubon

Pancake Box Brunch – a take home kit for flapjack lovers – can be ordered now for pick-up on Sunday, March 7 between 9 a.m. and noon at Aullwood Farm, 9101 Frederick Pike. MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

“People’s donations help our wonderful environmental education programs for the community and support protecting the environment and conservation,” Laurie Cothran, Aullwood’s development and marketing manager, said.

Last year 700 people attended the in-person pancake brunch held shortly before the pandemic cancelled public events.

Pancake brunch kits can be ordered online, or by phone at 937-890-7360, or a Pancake Box Brunch 2021 printable order form can be mailed in or dropped off between 9 a.m. and noon Friday.

The pancake brunch coincides with maple-syrup-making season, and visitors have an opportunity to learn more this weekend.

Sugarbush walks, in which participants can learn how to identify trees in winter, discover woodland winter residents and see how maple syrup is made, are scheduled at the farm Saturday, Feb. 27 from 11 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 28 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

General admission is $7 for adults (12 and over), $5 for children (3 to 11) and free for children two and under. Admission is free for members of Aullwood and the National Audubon Society.