dayton-daily-news logo
X

Centerville’s Yankee Trace costs climb, upscale golf club work delayed

The last part of The Golf Club at Yankee Trace’s renovation is expected to top $2 million and be delayed until at least next year. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF
Caption
The last part of The Golf Club at Yankee Trace’s renovation is expected to top $2 million and be delayed until at least next year. NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Credit: NICK BLIZZARD/STAFF

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
12 minutes ago

CENTERVILLE — The cost of the last part of The Golf Club at Yankee Trace’s renovation is expected to top $2 million and be delayed until at least late next year.

Early projections of Phase III of the first significant clubhouse renovation of Centerville’s 26-year-old upscale facility were targeted at more than $1 million and tentatively set to start this fall.

Now estimates on the final part of work to expand entertainment facilities are in the $2.3-million range with construction occurring in the fall of 2022 or early 2023, city officials said.

The 150-acre site, which has been valued at $25 million, is “a significant investment that we believe is important,” and “we wanted to take our time and do this right,” Centerville Communications Director Kate Bostdorff said.

ExploreRELATED: Centerville considers higher fees at Yankee Trace golf club

Earlier figures were based on “a broad estimate for construction of the patio expansion alone,” she said.

The added costs by city contractor MODA4 Design reflects rising material costs, Bostdorff said. They also include changes such as widening a cart path, new furniture and fixtures, and replacing aging patio concrete.

The first two phases focusing on the main area of the clubhouse totaled about $706,000, according to the city. Earlier figures projected the cost of all three phases at about $1.8 million.

Based on internal calculations, Centerville officials “think we’ll recoup the expenses as early as 2026-2027,” Bostdorff said.

Upon completion, the renovation will make the clubhouse’s first floor 16,477 square feet by adding 1,913 square feet. The patio will grow from 5,656 to 7,973 square feet, Centerville officials said.

ExploreRELATED: $1.8M facelift for Centerville’s Yankee Trace aims for ‘resort-type of atmosphere’

The final phase will involve renovating and expanding the patio, working on the cart path to make room for the patio and adding an indoor/outdoor bar area, Bostdorff said.

The entire renovation, which began about a year ago, is designed to appeal to a wider variety of events, including weddings, business forums and holiday parties, Centerville officials have said.

The project’s next phase will also include enclosing part of the patio to help Yankee Trace host more than one event at a time, Bostdorff said.

ExploreEARLIER: Washington Twp. fire station plans address traffic issues near Centerville High School

Expanding the patio and enclosing part of it will increase the entire facility’s “functionality,” said Yankee Trace Administrator Steve Marino.

“We are going to be able to have somebody dining in the restaurant and have a wedding in the other room so that they’re not interfering with each other,” he said.

“So it’s really going to make this clubhouse … that much better for anybody who has a wedding here, dines here, golfs here,” Marino added.

The changes, Bostdorff said, are expected to lead to a significant return on investment by boosting restaurant revenue. Marino has said increasing Yankee’s food and beverage revenue has been a growing priority.

ExplorePOPULAR: Centerville schools OKs city tax deal for Austin Landing firm to build near Yankee Trace

In Other News
1
5 in Miami Valley win $10K Vax-2-School scholarships in 3rd round
2
NAACP president, community members call for apology, action in Owensby...
3
CBC assists Michigan hospitals after school shooting, seeks type O...
4
Police K-9 kicks off dog licensing season with a twist
5
Community Conversations: Making our region the best for the military...

About the Author

ajc.com

Nick Blizzard
Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top