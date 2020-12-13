$1.8M facelift for Centerville’s Yankee Trace aims for ‘resort-type of atmosphere’

“That all ties into the theme of making this a casual, resort-type atmosphere that is going to be welcome to all guests throughout the year,” Marino added. “It is intended for multi-use purpose (use). But the theme is definitely a modern resort.”

Earlier this year an update to the lobby at the 10000 Yankee St. facility included brighter colors, Marino said, encouraging officials to outline the renovation in phases.

The work will be paid for out of Centerville’s capital improvement fund, according to the city, and will include:

•PHASE I: Installing a retractable audio/visual system, set to begin next month. For years Yankee has used a mobile projector and screen.

•PHASE II: Remodeling the clubhouse interior, work targeted to run from February to early April and cost up to $400,000. It will involve creating a bridal suite and a lounge by condensing spacious restrooms. A permanent bar will also be installed in the ballroom.

•PHASE III: Renovating the patio, expected to cost more than $1 million with tentatively set for fall 2021. Adding an indoor/outdoor bar area and “build the patio and the clubhouse into one big entertainment area,” Marino said.

“Our idea was to kind of modernize it, make it a little bit more contemporary, lighten it up a little bit,” he said.

The city is working MODA4 Design and drawings for Phase II are set to be done later this month, Centerville records show.

MODA4 wants “to create a comfortable, classic and sophisticated environment that can be used for multiple types of events from weddings to business events,” Jenn Wiley, the Dayton company’s lead interior designer said in an email.

“Right now it feels dark and outdated,” she added. “I think the lighter colors and the updated lighting, as well as some new focal points like a bar, and dressing up the fireplaces will add a lot to the space and allow it to stand out.”

With Yankee Trace paid off, Marino said he sees the renovation as “another phase of keeping the clubhouse and the golf course relevant. And you have to reinvest some money into the property in order to do that.”

Yankee Trace by the numbers

•$1.8M: Estimated cost of renovation.

•68,000: The number of rounds played at the 27-hole golf course this year.

•32,000: Size of the clubhouse in square feet.

•1995: Year the facility opened.

SOURCE: City of Centerville