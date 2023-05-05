DAYTON EATS: Local restaurants planning special menus for Mother’s Day

Moms across the region have just a week to wait until they are fêted by grateful families looking to show their deep and boundless appreciation.
On May 14 our local restaurants are going to be busting at the seams with business, which means reservations are in order and planning is of the essence. Many places are close to selling out already, so reserve your spot now while there are still openings.
Here’s a look at some of the Dayton-area restaurants that will be open and offering something special for you and your mama for Mother’s Day this year.
Please note that this is not a complete list. If you have any events to share, please send them to alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com so that we can include them in future coverage.
Amber Rose
1400 Valley St., Dayton
937-228-2511
When: 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. May 14, reservations required
Details: When it comes to Mother’s Day Amber Rose likes to pull out all the stops with a massive brunch buffet featuring scrambled eggs, French toast bake, omelet casserole, biscuits and gravy, chicken and waffles, honey ham, salmon, herb roasted pork loin, cabbage rolls, bacon, sausage, potatoes, mac and cheese, smashed potatoes, home-style green beans, spinach salad, carving station, cherry almond bread pudding, apple crisp, pie and chicken tenders for the kids. The cost is$35 for adults and $12 for children 10 and younger.
Carver’s Steaks and Chops
1535 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton
937-433-7099
https://carversdayton.com
When: Mother’s Day brunch served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 14 with the regular menu served until 8 p.m.
Details: Carver’s is offering a three-course brunch for $45 a person. Here are the options: Soup or salad course (choice of one): Caprese salad chicken soup, spinach salad with honey mustard, romaine salad with balsamic vinaigrette, classic Caesar. Entree (choice of one): Prime rib egg benedict, smoked salmon egg benedict, shrimp scampi or Carver’s steak and eggs. Dessert: Choose from a lemon blueberry blondie or strawberry cheesecake bars.
Christopher’s Restaurant
3425 Valley St., Dayton
937-299-0089
https://www.christophers.biz
When: Mother’s Day brunch served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 14, with a last seating at 2 p.m.
Details: Christopher’s is offering a Sunday brunch buffet for $34.95 a person and $12.95 for children 12 and under. Featured breakfast selections include: Fresh fruit, scrambled eggs, Western breakfast casserole, spinach and Swiss casserole, a build your own waffle station, cheesy breakfast potatoes, home fried breakfast potatoes, homemade biscuits, country gravy and assorted sweets. Lunch selections include a beef tenderloin and roasted turkey carving station, salmon, cheesy au gratin potatoes, green bean almondine, twice baked potato salad, summertime berries and greens salad and a Caesar salad.
Corner Kitchen
613 E. Fifth St., Dayton
937-938-5244
https://cornerkitchendayton.com
When: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. May 14
Details: This year Corner Kitchen will be doing a brunch that lasts all day long including sweet potato donuts, avocado caprese toast, blueberry salad and vegetable frittatas. With the patio open during good weather it’s a good spot to get outdoors and celebrate the special women in your life.
El Meson
903 East Dixie Dr., West Carrollton
937-859-8229
http://elmeson.net
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 14
Details: This is the spot where flavors zing and zang. El Meson will have chicken marsala, Cuban beef picadillo, Spanish lamb with sherry and peppers, cavatappi pasta with shrimp, scallops and calamari, various scrambled egg casseroles, scalloped potatoes, polenta, Mexican roasted street corn, mixed green salads, fresh fruit salad, a Belgian waffle station, assorted desserts and a taco bar for the kids. The cost is $40 for adults, $20 for children 12 and younger, free ages six and younger.
Figlio
424 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering
937-534-0494
http://figliopizza.com/dayton
When: 4-8 p.m. May 14,
Details: So they may not be doing a special menu, but this is the only Sunday all year long that Figlio is open, so it’s worth taking advantage of just for that and the Peasant salad ($8) that I could eat a bucket of made with lettuce, spinach, bacon, egg, onion, cheddar, peas and peppers. It’s addicting, so be warned.
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
3500 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg
937-865-9355
miamisburg.firebirdsrestaurants.com
When: Brunch starts at 11 a.m. May 14,
Details: Dishes include a tenderloin steak and poached egg bowl ($21.75) served with roasted potatoes, mushrooms and tomatoes with a creamy horseradish sauce. There’s also a grilled salmon eggs Benedict ($20.95), bacon and egg brioche ($13.95), shrimp and grits ($18.50) among other offerings with $6 bloody and mimosas to wash it down with.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar
4432 Walnut St., Dayton
937-320-9548
FlemingsSteakhouse.com
When: May 13 and 14
Details: There’s the salad and dessert course (chocolate gooey butter cake or New York cheesecake), but the entrees are where it’s at. Petite filet mignon and crab stuffed shrimp scampi ($85) and petite filet mignon and lobster tail scampi ($95) are what’s up with upgrades offered for the main filet mignon or a prime bone-in ribeye.
The Florentine
21 West Market St., Germantown
937-855-7759
www.theflorentinerestaurant.com
When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. May 14, reservations only
Details: Featured Mother’s Day entrees include: ham and cheese quiche with side salad ($19.99), chicken and biscuit dumplings with a side ($ 21.99), lemon and dill baked salmon with two sides ($ 23.95), lasagna with side salad and garlic bread ($ 24.95) and prime rib with two sides ($ 36.95).
Giovanni’s Pizzeria e Ristorante
215 West Main St., Fairborn
937-878-1611
When: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m., May 14, reservations recommended but not required
Details: Giovanni’s is offering its full pizza menu all day with other dishes a la carte, but it’s also offering a Mother’s Day buffet. Cost is $32.99 for adults, $14.99 for children 14 and younger and free for ages four and younger. The buffet is a carb-lovers paradise stocked with Italian pot roast, roasted rosemary chicken, ravioli in a garlic cream sauce, baked ziti, meatballs, Italian sausage with peppers, onions and red potatoes, garlic mashed potatoes and a litany of other side dishes and desserts and, most importantly, a pasta station with dishes made to order. Bellissimo!
Hidden Valley Orchards (HVO)
5474 N. State Rt. 48, Lebanon
513-932-1869
www.hiddenvalleyorchards.com
When: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 13 and 14
Details: Celebrate all of the special women in your life with HVO’s annual Mother’s Day buffet. The menu includes carved prime rib, herb garlic chicken, garlic whipped potatoes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, an omelette station, mac and cheese, various salads, danishes and desserts.
Jimmie’s Ladder 11
936 Brown St., Dayton
937-424-1784
When: Two seatings at 10 a.m. and noon on May 14
Details: Jimmie’s has put together a special Mother’s Day brunch menu that looks affordable and satisfying. Chicken and waffles ($15), biscuits and gravy ($12), chicken biscuit sliders ($14), avocado toast ($13), quiche Lorraine ($14), shrimp and grits ($15), steak and eggs ($22) will be on hand to fulfill your tables breakfast urges while classic Ladder 11 sandwiches like the bistro burger ($15) topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato jam and a fried egg and Jimmie’s Ladder 11 sandwich stuffed ($14) with Romanian-style pastrami, corned beef, coleslaw and Russian dressing will all be on the menu. With a full bar in a cool spot and a menu that fits the bill, this is a winner.
The Last Queen
210 E. Main St., Enon
937-340-6032
When: 3:30-5 p.m. May 14,
Details: The Last Queen in Enon is hosting a Mother’s Day afternoon tea with finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones with clotted cream and preserves, macarons, cheesecake squares, cupcakes, endless cups of British tea and prosecco. In addition to the special tea, the restaurant, will be open as usual from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. serving breakfast (9:30-11:30 a.m.) and lunch (11:45 a.m.-2 p.m.).
The Melting Pot
453 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Centerville
937-567-8888
www.meltingpot.com/centerville-dayton-oh
When: Noon-9 p.m. May 14,
Details: The meal at The Melting Pot is a special four-course meal of delectable delights for $65 a person, $32 for mom (one mom discount per table), $25 for children 12 and younger. First course is your choice of Wisconsin cheddar, bacon and gorgonzola, or sparkling gruyère served with breads, vegetables and apples for dipping. Second course is your choice of a bacon-topped parmesan ranch salad, kale Caesar or caprese. Mom’s Feast entree is a brasa chicken, peppercorn filet, herb-crusted pork and wild mushroom ravioli. Wrap up the meal with a bananas foster, dark and dulche or wild berry crunch chocolate fondue.
Mill’s Park Hotel
321 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
937-319-0400
www.millsparkhotel.com/mothersday
When: Two seatings at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., May 14, reservations are required
Details: The Mill’s Park Mother’s Day buffet will feature fresh croissants, yogurt and granola, fresh fruit, raspberry cream cheese French toast casserole, applewood bacon, biscuits and sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled egg bar, waffles and more. Score bonus points walking off lunch leisurely through Yellow Springs and buying your mom something special at one of the cute shops. The cost is $35 for adults and $15 children.
Silas Creative Kitchen
21 W. Main St., Versailles
937-526-3020
www.hotelversaillesohio.com/silas-creative-kitchen
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 14
Details: Mothers will be treated to a complimentary cocktail and a photo booth will be available for family portraits. The impressive menu includes shrimp cocktail, smoked salmon with creme fraiche, red onion and capers, artisanal charcuterie cheese board, broccoli salad with aged cheddar, cranberries, applewood bacon, red onion and a creamy dressing, romaine salad with applewood bacon lardons, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, aged cheddar and house made ranch, sauteed haricot vert, lemon dill sour cream and roasted peppers, yukon and sweet potato gratin with gruyere cream, Green Goddess fusilli with mint ricotta and pecorino romano, bacon and eggs benedict topped with ancho lime hollandaise, housemade english muffin, sous vide egg, French toast bread pudding with sea salt caramel, Kentucky fried chicken with hot sauce and honey, a prime rib carving station, assorted pastries, fresh fruit with house granola, hummingbird cake, pecan sticky buns, raspberry danish, lemon meringue pie, cherry white chocolate cheesecake and fudge brownies.
Smiths’ Boathouse
439 N. Elm St., Troy
937-335-3837
https://smithsboathouse.com
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 14
Details: This isn’t the typical Mother’s Day buffet, so you can go light or heavy depending on how you are feeling. A street corn steak salad ($24), kale chicken salad ($19), blacked salmon ($32) will work on the less is more side and on the more is more side there is Nashville hot chicken and waffles ($20), surf and turf eggs benedict ($26), surf and turf with an 8 oz. filet and 4.5 oz. lobster tail ($67). It’s a full menu with a plethora of tempting options to make it a day to remember.
Watermark Restaurant
20 South 1st Street, Miamisburg
937-802-0891
https://eatdrinkwatermark.com
When: Two seatings between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., May 14, reservations are required
Details: Brunch entrées include a rich stuffed French toast ($14.95), three-egg omelet ($14.95), “Le Brunch Puff” ($14.95) stuffed with ricotta cheese, fresh asparagus and roasted tomatoes. There’s also the signature and fabulous (Great) Miami Burger ($15.95) topped with bacon jam, pickled onion, house pickles and blue cheese or cheddar if you want to have less breakfast, more lunch. Other sandwiches include the Impossible vegan burger and salmon burger (both $15.95).
