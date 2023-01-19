DAYTON EATS: Terrific dishes, exciting flavors at Sneak Peek to Winter Restaurant Week

Hundreds of hungry guests showed up at the sold out sneak peek event to sample a small taste of what some restaurants will be serving up. The menus for the evening did not disappoint.

Amber Rose: Tomato bruschetta dip, Italian chicken sausage tortellini in a housemade alfredo sauce and chocolate chip cannolis.

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

Backwater Voodoo: A kicking Jambalaya made with the Cajun trinity — chicken, ham and andouille sausage.

Coco’s Bistro: Beef braised short ribs served with jalapeno grits, broccolini, smoked pearl onion and an espresso crème brûlée fired on site.

Condado Tacos: A “Blue Dream” double decker taco stuffed with queso, ground beef, lettuce, tomato and avocado ranch.

Greek Street: Buttered phyllo, walnuts and a honey lemon syrup perfect baklava.

The Last Queen: Chili Con Carne “Brit-style” served on a bed of basmati rice, this dish packed a delicious punch in flavor.

Loose Ends Brewing: Chef Adrian’s perfectly plated tuna poke crisp was the star. They also served beef short rib sliders and salmon sliders.

Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant: Luxardo cherry glazed braised short ribs over truffle mushroom risotto served with shaved asparagus in a light vinaigrette.

Station House: A wonderful wild mushroom carbonara made with trumpet, cremini, shitake and oyster mushrooms with peas and bacon served over a tender bed of orzo.

Favorite dishes for the evening were definitely Smith’s Boathouse short ribs and the carbonara from Station House. The best dish I had came from Calypso Grill and Smokehouse in Yellow Springs, a gem in the Dayton restaurant scene that deserves attention. Their featured dish was a brisket marinated in jerk sauce and smoked until juicy and tender. The meat masterpiece that emerged was served on a bed of local organic collard greens cooked with coconut milk, rum and aromatics. It was absolutely delicious. This is a dish they have served at previous sneak peeks and once again it wowed. The bitter buttery greens mixed with the savory meat was a winning combination.

Here is a look at all of the participating businesses that will greet winter restaurant week diners this year.

2023 WINTER RESTAURANT WEEK PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS

Please note — calling ahead is recommended for details, hours and reservations. For the most up-to-date list and information visit http://dineoutdayton.com.

Amber Rose, 1400 Valley St., Dayton, (937) 228-2511

Backwater Voodoo, 3 South Main St., Miamisburg, (937) 949-0522

Basil’s on Market, 18 N. Market St., Troy (937) 875-2068

Basil’s on Market, 2729 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek (937) 702-3160

Bunker’s Sports Bar & Grill, 893 E. National Road, Vandalia, (937) 890-8899

Butter Cafe, 1106 Brown St., Dayton, (937) 985-9917

Calypso Grill and Smokehouse, 1535 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs, (937) 767-9000

Carvers Steaks & Chops, 1535 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville, (937) 433-7099

CBCB Bar & Grill, 2495 Commons Blvd., Beavercreek, (937) 426-3287

Chappy’s Social House, 7880 Washington Village Dr, Centerville, (937) 439-9200

The Chop House, 7727 Washington Village Drive, Washington Twp., (937) 291-1661

Coco’s Bistro, 250 Warren St., Dayton, (937) 228-2626

Condado Taco, 4482 Glengarry Dr., Beavercreek, (937) 705-6528

Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St., Dayton, (937) 938-5244

Figlio, 424 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, (937) 534-0494

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, 3500 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg, (937) 865-9355

Florentine Restaurant, 21 W. Market St., Germantown, (937) 855-7759

Franco’s Ristorante Italiano, 824 E. Fifth St., Dayton, (937) 222-0204

Greek Street, 101 E. Alex Bell Rd., Centerville, (937) 640-3295

Hickory River Smokehouse, 135 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City, (937) 669-2271

Jay’s Seafood Restaurant, 225 E. Sixth St., Dayton, (937) 222-2892

Jollity, 127 E. 3rd St., Dayton, (937) 938-9089

Loose Ends Brewing, 890 S. Main St., Centerville, (937) 723-6328

Meadowlark, 5531 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp., (937) 434-4750

Nick’s Restaurant, 1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia, (937) 372-3202

Pasha Grill, 72 Plum St., The Greene, Beavercreek, (937) 429-9000

Rip Rap Roadhouse, 6024 Rip Rap Road, Dayton, (937) 236-4329

Roost Modern Italian, 524 E. 5th St., Dayton, (937) 222-3100

Salar, 410 E. Fifth St., Dayton, (937) 203-3999

Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant, 439 N. Elm St., Troy, (937) 335-3837

Station House, 8200 Provincial Way, Dayton, (937) 439-7154

The Caroline, 5 S. Market St., Troy, (937) 552-7676

The Last Queen, 210 E. Main St., Enon, (937) 340-6032

HOW TO GO

What: Winter Restaurant Week

When: Jan. 22-29

Where: Various locations

Cost: Meals range in price from $20.23-$50.23

More info and complete list of restaurants: (937) 461-6872 (MVRA) or www.dineoutdayton.com