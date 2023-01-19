DAYTON EATS: Terrific dishes, exciting flavors at Sneak Peek to Winter Restaurant Week

If the sneak peek to Winter Restaurant Week is any indication, there are going to be some truly terrific dishes and exciting flavors to be enjoyed over the course of next week.
The Miami Valley Restaurant Association’s Sneak Peek to Winter Restaurant Week event was held Jan. 18 at the Steam Plant in downtown Dayton. There wasn’t a disappointing dish in the room featured by the 10 local restaurants on hand. Each one left us wanting more.
Winter Restaurant Week, which takes place Jan. 22-29, presents an opportunity to sample the best that local restaurants have to offer. Three-course meals vary in price from price from $20.23-$50.23 at 33 participating area restaurants.
Hundreds of hungry guests showed up at the sold out sneak peek event to sample a small taste of what some restaurants will be serving up. The menus for the evening did not disappoint.
Amber Rose: Tomato bruschetta dip, Italian chicken sausage tortellini in a housemade alfredo sauce and chocolate chip cannolis.
Backwater Voodoo: A kicking Jambalaya made with the Cajun trinity — chicken, ham and andouille sausage.
Coco’s Bistro: Beef braised short ribs served with jalapeno grits, broccolini, smoked pearl onion and an espresso crème brûlée fired on site.
Condado Tacos: A “Blue Dream” double decker taco stuffed with queso, ground beef, lettuce, tomato and avocado ranch.
Greek Street: Buttered phyllo, walnuts and a honey lemon syrup perfect baklava.
The Last Queen: Chili Con Carne “Brit-style” served on a bed of basmati rice, this dish packed a delicious punch in flavor.
Loose Ends Brewing: Chef Adrian’s perfectly plated tuna poke crisp was the star. They also served beef short rib sliders and salmon sliders.
Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant: Luxardo cherry glazed braised short ribs over truffle mushroom risotto served with shaved asparagus in a light vinaigrette.
Station House: A wonderful wild mushroom carbonara made with trumpet, cremini, shitake and oyster mushrooms with peas and bacon served over a tender bed of orzo.
Favorite dishes for the evening were definitely Smith’s Boathouse short ribs and the carbonara from Station House. The best dish I had came from Calypso Grill and Smokehouse in Yellow Springs, a gem in the Dayton restaurant scene that deserves attention. Their featured dish was a brisket marinated in jerk sauce and smoked until juicy and tender. The meat masterpiece that emerged was served on a bed of local organic collard greens cooked with coconut milk, rum and aromatics. It was absolutely delicious. This is a dish they have served at previous sneak peeks and once again it wowed. The bitter buttery greens mixed with the savory meat was a winning combination.
Here is a look at all of the participating businesses that will greet winter restaurant week diners this year.
2023 WINTER RESTAURANT WEEK PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS
Please note — calling ahead is recommended for details, hours and reservations. For the most up-to-date list and information visit http://dineoutdayton.com.
Amber Rose, 1400 Valley St., Dayton, (937) 228-2511
Backwater Voodoo, 3 South Main St., Miamisburg, (937) 949-0522
Basil’s on Market, 18 N. Market St., Troy (937) 875-2068
Basil’s on Market, 2729 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek (937) 702-3160
Bunker’s Sports Bar & Grill, 893 E. National Road, Vandalia, (937) 890-8899
Butter Cafe, 1106 Brown St., Dayton, (937) 985-9917
Calypso Grill and Smokehouse, 1535 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs, (937) 767-9000
Carvers Steaks & Chops, 1535 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville, (937) 433-7099
CBCB Bar & Grill, 2495 Commons Blvd., Beavercreek, (937) 426-3287
Chappy’s Social House, 7880 Washington Village Dr, Centerville, (937) 439-9200
The Chop House, 7727 Washington Village Drive, Washington Twp., (937) 291-1661
Coco’s Bistro, 250 Warren St., Dayton, (937) 228-2626
Condado Taco, 4482 Glengarry Dr., Beavercreek, (937) 705-6528
Corner Kitchen, 613 E. Fifth St., Dayton, (937) 938-5244
Figlio, 424 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, (937) 534-0494
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, 3500 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg, (937) 865-9355
Florentine Restaurant, 21 W. Market St., Germantown, (937) 855-7759
Franco’s Ristorante Italiano, 824 E. Fifth St., Dayton, (937) 222-0204
Greek Street, 101 E. Alex Bell Rd., Centerville, (937) 640-3295
Hickory River Smokehouse, 135 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City, (937) 669-2271
Jay’s Seafood Restaurant, 225 E. Sixth St., Dayton, (937) 222-2892
Jollity, 127 E. 3rd St., Dayton, (937) 938-9089
Loose Ends Brewing, 890 S. Main St., Centerville, (937) 723-6328
Meadowlark, 5531 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp., (937) 434-4750
Nick’s Restaurant, 1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia, (937) 372-3202
Pasha Grill, 72 Plum St., The Greene, Beavercreek, (937) 429-9000
Rip Rap Roadhouse, 6024 Rip Rap Road, Dayton, (937) 236-4329
Roost Modern Italian, 524 E. 5th St., Dayton, (937) 222-3100
Salar, 410 E. Fifth St., Dayton, (937) 203-3999
Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant, 439 N. Elm St., Troy, (937) 335-3837
Station House, 8200 Provincial Way, Dayton, (937) 439-7154
The Caroline, 5 S. Market St., Troy, (937) 552-7676
The Last Queen, 210 E. Main St., Enon, (937) 340-6032
HOW TO GO
What: Winter Restaurant Week
When: Jan. 22-29
Where: Various locations
Cost: Meals range in price from $20.23-$50.23
More info and complete list of restaurants: (937) 461-6872 (MVRA) or www.dineoutdayton.com
