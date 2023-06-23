DINING PATIO GUIDE: Outdoor dining options plentiful for summer across Dayton region

Across southwest Ohio, diners have embraced outdoor dining with gusto — and more than ever businesses are eager to accommodate them.

Some of the most recent additions to the restaurant scene have spared no expense on their patio areas to be sure that diners can enjoy the marriage of great food mixed with fresh air.

The patio at Manna in Centerville is the first thing to greet guests as they approach the front doors. It’s a stunning spot with seating for 32 at the upscale restaurant. Also, Taste of Belgium at The Greene Town Center is the newest patio space at the popular Beavercreek complex.

When Old Scratch Pizza opened its first restaurant in Dayton on Patterson Blvd. at the end of 2016, owners Eric and Stephanie Soller knew the key to their overall vision and flow of the restaurant was making sure a patio area was thoughtfully incorporated. More recent locations in Centerville and Beavercreek have continued to address having outdoor spaces that are hopping when the weather is nice.

The new Moller Brew Barn across from the Dayton Dragons is as much an ode to indoor dining as it is to outdoor dining with extensive space devoted to outdoor seating on the first and second floors. And the new Warped Wing in Huber Heights located near the Rose Music Center at The Heights has an extensive space outside to capitalize on good weather.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Why are more and more restaurants looking to offer outdoor dining options? The simple answer is because customers are hungry for it.

Forty percent of consumers say they’re more likely to choose a restaurant with outdoor seating according to the National Restaurant Association. The 2021 State of the Restaurant Industry report from the National Restaurant Association shows 62% of fine dining and 56% of casual dining operators have dedicated more resources to developing and expanding outdoor dining since the start of the pandemic. Outdoor dining demand has only continued to rise.

If it’s a good weather day it’s time to seek out a terrace, court, enclosure, piazza, deck or patio. Here’s a look at some fantastic patios that are worth seeking to soak up some sumptuous outdoor dining this summer. As with all things, be sure to check websites for hours and specific details.

AUSTIN LANDING

BJ’s Restaurant

10563 Innovation Dr., Dayton

937-859-6000

www.bjsrestaurants.com/locations/oh/dayton

Chuy’s

10445 Innovation Dr., Dayton

937-247-5450

www.chuys.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

ele cake Bistro & Wine Bar

3680 Rigby Rd, Miamisburg

937-384-2253

www.elecakeco.com/category/bistro

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

3500 Rigby Rd., Dayton

937-865-9355

https://miamisburg.firebirdsrestaurants.com

THE GREENE TOWN CENTER

bd’s Mongolian Grill

4488 Glengarry Dr, Beavercreek

937-427-1900

www.gomongo.com/stores/beavercreek-oh

Brio Tuscan Grille

4459 Cedar Park Drive, Beavercreek

937-429-7792

https://brioitalian.com/the_greene.html

Club Oceano

4429 Cedar Park Dr., Beavercreek

937-988-0909

www.cluboceanoseafood.com

Condado Tacos

4482 Glengarry Dr, Beavercreek

937-431-1242

https://condadotacos.com

Fleming’s

4432 Walnut St, Dayton

937-320-9548

www.flemingssteakhouse.com/locations/oh/dayton

Mode X Tequila Bistro

4492 Glengarry Dr., Beavercreek

937-988-0371

www.modextequilabistro.com

Pasha Grill

72 Plum St, Dayton

937-429-9000

pashagrill.com

The Pub

39 Greene Blvd, Beavercreek

937-320-1199

experiencethepub.com/beavercreek

Taste of Belgium

10 Greene Blvd., Beavercreek

513-396-5800

https://authenticwaffle.com

DOWNTOWN DAYTON

2nd Street Market

600 E. Second St., Dayton

937-228-2088

www.metroparks.org/places-to-go/2nd-street-market

AC Lounge

124 Madison St., Dayton

www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/dayac-ac-hotel-dayton/dining

Bar Granada

5 W. Monument Ave., Dayton

(937) 221-8310

www.bardayton.com

Brixx Ice Company

500 E. First St., Dayton

(937) 222-2257

www.brixxicecompany.com

Canal Street Arcade & Deli

308 E. First St., Dayton

(937) 220-9333

https://canalstreetarcadeanddeli.weebly.com

Dayton Beer Company

41 Madison St., Dayton

937-228-2337

https://thedaytonbeerco.com

Flyboys Deli

219 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

937-250-6211

www.flyboysdeli.com

Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine

217 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

937-985-9420

www.gulzarsindiancuisine.com

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Little Fish Brewing Company

116 Webster St., Dayton

937-949-3055

www.littlefishbrewing.com

Local Cantina

503 E. First St., Dayton

937-999-4230

www.localcantina.com

Lock 27 Brewing Company

329 E. First St., Dayton

937-433-2739

https://lock27brewing.com

Moeller Brew Barn

416 E. First St., Dayton

937-813-8237

www.moellerbrewbarn.com

Mudlick Tap House

135 E. Second St., Dayton

937-895-4066

https://mudlicktaphouse.com

Table 33

130 W. Second St., Dayton

937-999-3070

www.table33dayton.com

THE OREGON DISTRICT

Belle of Dayton - Van Buren Room

122 Van Buren St., Dayton

937-250-1837

www.belleofdayton.com/vanburen

Blind Bob’s

430 E. Fifth St., Dayton

937-938-6405

http://blindbobs.com

Corner Kitchen

613 E. Fifth St., Dayton

937-938-5244

http://cornerkitchendayton.com

The Dublin Pub

300 Wayne Ave., Dayton

937-224-7822

www.dubpub.com

Franco’s Ristorante & La Taverna

824 E. Fifth St., Dayton

937-222-0204

www.francos-italiano.com

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Lily’s Bistro

329 E. Fifth St., Dayton

937-723-7637

www.lilysdayton.com

Oregon Express

336 E. Fifth St., Dayton

937-223-9205

www.new.oregonexpressdayton.com

Salar Restaurant & Lounge

410 E. Fifth St., Dayton

937-203-3999

https://salarrestaurant.com

Thai 9

11 Brown St., Dayton

937-222-3227

www.thai9restaurant.com/dinner.html

Troll Pub

216 Wayne Ave., Dayton

937-723-7709

www.trollpub.com/dayton

Trolley Stop

530 W. Fifth St., Dayton

937-461-1101

https://trolleystopdayton.com

Wheat Penny Oven & Bar

515 Wayne Ave., Dayton

937-496-5268

www.wheatpennydayton.com

Yellow Cab Tavern

700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

937-424 3870

www.yellowcabtavern.com

YELLOW SPRINGS

Mills Park Hotel

321 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

937-319-0400

www.millsparkhotel.com

Miguel’s Tacos

101 Corry St., Yellow Springs

937-319-0016

www.facebook.com/miguelstaco

Peach’s Grill

104 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

937-767-4850

www.peachsgrill.com

Sunrise Cafe

259 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

937-767-7211

https://www.sunrisecafe.net

The Winds

215 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

937-767-1144

www.windscafe.com

Yellow Springs Brewery Barrel Room

1475 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

937-319-6024

https://yellowspringsbrewery.com/barrel-room

Young’s Jersey Dairy

6880 Springfield Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs

937-325-0629

https://youngsdairy.com/the-dairy-store

Ye Olde Trail Tavern

228 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

937-767-7448

www.oldetrailtavern.com

REGIONAL PATIO DESTINATIONS

Agave & Rye

2 N. Market St., Troy

937-741-8226

https://agaveandrye.com

Archer’s Tavern

9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville

937-401-1015

www.archerstavern.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN

Backwater Voodoo

103 S. 2nd St., Miamisburg

937-949-0522

www.backwatervoodoo.com

Bargo’s

588 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville

937-999-1347

www.facebook.com/BargosGrillTap/

Bennett’s Publical

67 S. Main St., Miamisburg

937-866-4200

www.bennettspublical.com

Bullwinkle’s Top Hat Bistro

19 N. Main St., Miamisburg

937-859-7677

www.bullwinklestophatbistro.com

Calypso Grill and Smokehouse

1535 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

937-767-9000

www.calypsogrill.net

Carillon Brewing Company

1000 Carillon Blvd, Dayton

937-910-0722

www.daytonhistory.org/visit/shop-dine/carillon-brewing-co

Carmel’s Southwest Grill

1025 Shroyer Rd., Dayton

937-294-1261

Caroline on the Square

5 S Market St., Troy

937-552-7676

thecarolineonthesquare.com

Carver’s Steaks & Chops

1535 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville

937-433-7099

https://carversdayton.com

Chiapas Mexican Grill

2733 W. Alex Bell Rd., Moraine

937-952-6005

298 N. Main St., Centerville

937-949-3390

https://chiapasmexicangrilloh.com

Explore El Meson to celebrate 45 years in July

Coco’s Bistro

250 Warren St., Dayton

937-228-2626

www.228coco.com

Coldwater Cafe

19 E. Main St., Tipp City

937-667-0007

https://coldwater-cafe.com

Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

760 N. Main St., Springboro

937-790-3450

https://crookedhandle.com

Double 18 Lounge

1818 Brown Street above Timothy’s Bar

937-222-7666

https://timothys-bar-grill.myshopify.com/pages/double-18-lounge-menu

El Meson

903 E Dixie Dr., Dayton

937-859-8229

www.elmeson.net

Elsa’s Corner Cantina

6204 Wilmington Pike in the Sugarcreek Plaza

937-310-1373

www.elsas.net

Elsa’s Kettering Sports Grill

1216 E. Stroop Road, Kettering

937-294-9210

www.elsas.net

Eudora Brewing Company

3022 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

937-723-6863

https://www.eudorabrewing.com

Fifth Street Brewpub

1600 E. 5th St., Dayton

937-443-0919

www.fifthstreetbrewpub.com

Flyboys Oakwood

2515 Far Hills Avenue, Oakwood

937-723-6135

http://flyboysdeli.com

Geez Grill and Pub

6061 Far Hills Ave., Centerville

937-439-0001

https://www.geezgrillandpub.com

Golden Lamb

27 S. Broadway St., Lebanon

513-932-5065

www.goldenlamb.com

Hairless Hare Brewery

738 W. National Rd., Vandalia

937-387-6476

www.hairlessharebrewery.com

Hammel House Restaurant

121 S. Main St., Waynesville

513-855-4044

https://www.hammelhouse.com

Hank’s Local

2529 Patterson Rd., Dayton

937-254-7527

http://hankslocal.com

Haren’s Market

2 E. Main St., Troy

937-335-1399

www.harensmarket.com

Hidden Valley Orchards (HVO)

5474 North State Route 48, Lebanon

513-932-1869

www.hiddenvalleyorchards.com

Heather’s Coffee & Cafe

505 S. Main St., Springboro

937-550-9511

www.heatherscafe.com

Jimmie’s Ladder

11936 Brown St., Dayton

937-424-1784

www.jladder11.com

La Catrina

845 W. Market St., Troy

937-703-9041

www.lacatrinatroy.com

La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

836 W. Main St., Troy

937-335-6800

http://lafiestatroyoh.com

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

The Last Queen

210 E. Main St., Enon

937-340-6032

www.lastqueenpub.com

Latin Arepas Cafe

85 W. Central Ave., Springboro

937-806-3066

http://latinarepas.com

Little York Tavern & Pizza

4120 Little York Rd., Vandalia

937-890-6700

www.littleyorktavern.net

Lucky Star Brewery and Cantina

219 S. 2nd St., Miamisburg

937-866-2739

https://luckystarbrewery.com

Moeller Brew Barn

214 W. Main St., Troy

937-552-9430

www.moellerbrewbarn.com

Mother Stewart’s Brewing

102 W. Columbia St., Springfield

937-717-0618

www.motherstewartsbrewing.com

Mr. Boro’s Tavern

495 N. Main St., Springboro

937-806-3105

https://mrborostavern.com

Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia

937-372-3202

http://gotonicks.com

Old Scratch Pizza

812 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

937-331-5357

440 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville

937-886-4513

2450 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek

937-956-6025

www.oldscratchpizza.com

Ron’s Pizza

1 S. Main St., Miamisburg

937-866-4321

https://ronspizza.com

South Park Tavern

1301 Wayne Ave., Dayton

937-813-7491

southparktavern.com

Stella Bleu Bistro

20 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield

937-717-0478

www.stellableubistro.com

TJ Chumps

1100 East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn

937-318-125012 East Linden Ave., Miamisburg

937-859-4000559 S. Main Street, Englewood

937-836-43007050 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

937-610-3900

www.tjchumps.com

Ray’s Wine Spirits Grill

8268 N. Main St., Clayton

937-890-0300

www.rayswinespiritsgrill.com

Credit: Alexis Larsen Credit: Alexis Larsen

Rip Rap Roadhouse

6024 Rip Rap Rd., Dayton

937-236-4329

www.ripraproadhouse.com

Sea Jax Tavern

5900 Bigger Rd., Kettering

937-439-1664

www.seajaxdayton.com

Sky Asian Cuisine

4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

937-949-9883

www.skyasiancuisine.com

Stone House Tavern

258 S. Main St., Waynesville

513-855-4203

www.shtavern.com

Smiths’ Boathouse Restaurant

439 N. Elm St., Troy

937-335-3837

http://smithsboathouse.com

Submarine House

930 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

937-813-4189

https://submarinehouse.com

Thai Kitchen

2335 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville

937-436-5079

www.thaikitchencenterville.com

Village Family Restaurant

144 S. Main St., Waynesville

513-897-8835

https://villagefamilyrestaurant.com

W. Social Tap & Table

1100 W. Third St., Dayton

937-522-0758

https://westsocialtapandtable.com

The Wandering Griffin

3725 Presidential Dr., Beavercreek

937-956-5216

https://wanderinggriffin.com

Warped Wing Barrel Room and Smokery

25 Wright Station Way, Springboro

937-222-7003

https://warpedwing.com/barrel-room-and-smokery

Warped Wing Brewery and Smokery

6602 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

937-222-7003

https://warpedwing.com/barrel-room-and-smokery

Watermark

20 S. 1st St., Miamisburg

937-802-0891

https://eatdrinkwatermark.com

Did we miss you? If you know of other great patios that didn’t make this list, send a message to Alexis.e.Larsen@hotmail.com with complete information and we will work to feature them in future coverage.