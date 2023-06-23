DINING PATIO GUIDE: Outdoor dining options plentiful for summer across Dayton region

Across southwest Ohio, diners have embraced outdoor dining with gusto — and more than ever businesses are eager to accommodate them.
Some of the most recent additions to the restaurant scene have spared no expense on their patio areas to be sure that diners can enjoy the marriage of great food mixed with fresh air.
The patio at Manna in Centerville is the first thing to greet guests as they approach the front doors. It’s a stunning spot with seating for 32 at the upscale restaurant. Also, Taste of Belgium at The Greene Town Center is the newest patio space at the popular Beavercreek complex.
When Old Scratch Pizza opened its first restaurant in Dayton on Patterson Blvd. at the end of 2016, owners Eric and Stephanie Soller knew the key to their overall vision and flow of the restaurant was making sure a patio area was thoughtfully incorporated. More recent locations in Centerville and Beavercreek have continued to address having outdoor spaces that are hopping when the weather is nice.
The new Moller Brew Barn across from the Dayton Dragons is as much an ode to indoor dining as it is to outdoor dining with extensive space devoted to outdoor seating on the first and second floors. And the new Warped Wing in Huber Heights located near the Rose Music Center at The Heights has an extensive space outside to capitalize on good weather.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Why are more and more restaurants looking to offer outdoor dining options? The simple answer is because customers are hungry for it.
Forty percent of consumers say they’re more likely to choose a restaurant with outdoor seating according to the National Restaurant Association. The 2021 State of the Restaurant Industry report from the National Restaurant Association shows 62% of fine dining and 56% of casual dining operators have dedicated more resources to developing and expanding outdoor dining since the start of the pandemic. Outdoor dining demand has only continued to rise.
If it’s a good weather day it’s time to seek out a terrace, court, enclosure, piazza, deck or patio. Here’s a look at some fantastic patios that are worth seeking to soak up some sumptuous outdoor dining this summer. As with all things, be sure to check websites for hours and specific details.
AUSTIN LANDING
BJ’s Restaurant
10563 Innovation Dr., Dayton
937-859-6000
www.bjsrestaurants.com/locations/oh/dayton
Chuy’s
10445 Innovation Dr., Dayton
937-247-5450
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
ele cake Bistro & Wine Bar
3680 Rigby Rd, Miamisburg
937-384-2253
www.elecakeco.com/category/bistro
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
3500 Rigby Rd., Dayton
937-865-9355
https://miamisburg.firebirdsrestaurants.com
THE GREENE TOWN CENTER
bd’s Mongolian Grill
4488 Glengarry Dr, Beavercreek
937-427-1900
www.gomongo.com/stores/beavercreek-oh
Brio Tuscan Grille
4459 Cedar Park Drive, Beavercreek
937-429-7792
https://brioitalian.com/the_greene.html
Club Oceano
4429 Cedar Park Dr., Beavercreek
937-988-0909
Condado Tacos
4482 Glengarry Dr, Beavercreek
937-431-1242
Fleming’s
4432 Walnut St, Dayton
937-320-9548
www.flemingssteakhouse.com/locations/oh/dayton
Mode X Tequila Bistro
4492 Glengarry Dr., Beavercreek
937-988-0371
Pasha Grill
72 Plum St, Dayton
937-429-9000
The Pub
39 Greene Blvd, Beavercreek
937-320-1199
experiencethepub.com/beavercreek
Taste of Belgium
10 Greene Blvd., Beavercreek
513-396-5800
DOWNTOWN DAYTON
2nd Street Market
600 E. Second St., Dayton
937-228-2088
www.metroparks.org/places-to-go/2nd-street-market
AC Lounge
124 Madison St., Dayton
www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/dayac-ac-hotel-dayton/dining
Bar Granada
5 W. Monument Ave., Dayton
(937) 221-8310
Brixx Ice Company
500 E. First St., Dayton
(937) 222-2257
Canal Street Arcade & Deli
308 E. First St., Dayton
(937) 220-9333
https://canalstreetarcadeanddeli.weebly.com
Dayton Beer Company
41 Madison St., Dayton
937-228-2337
Flyboys Deli
219 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
937-250-6211
Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine
217 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
937-985-9420
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Little Fish Brewing Company
116 Webster St., Dayton
937-949-3055
Local Cantina
503 E. First St., Dayton
937-999-4230
Lock 27 Brewing Company
329 E. First St., Dayton
937-433-2739
Moeller Brew Barn
416 E. First St., Dayton
937-813-8237
Mudlick Tap House
135 E. Second St., Dayton
937-895-4066
Table 33
130 W. Second St., Dayton
937-999-3070
THE OREGON DISTRICT
Belle of Dayton - Van Buren Room
122 Van Buren St., Dayton
937-250-1837
www.belleofdayton.com/vanburen
Blind Bob’s
430 E. Fifth St., Dayton
937-938-6405
Corner Kitchen
613 E. Fifth St., Dayton
937-938-5244
http://cornerkitchendayton.com
The Dublin Pub
300 Wayne Ave., Dayton
937-224-7822
Franco’s Ristorante & La Taverna
824 E. Fifth St., Dayton
937-222-0204
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
Lily’s Bistro
329 E. Fifth St., Dayton
937-723-7637
Oregon Express
336 E. Fifth St., Dayton
937-223-9205
www.new.oregonexpressdayton.com
Salar Restaurant & Lounge
410 E. Fifth St., Dayton
937-203-3999
Thai 9
11 Brown St., Dayton
937-222-3227
www.thai9restaurant.com/dinner.html
Troll Pub
216 Wayne Ave., Dayton
937-723-7709
Trolley Stop
530 W. Fifth St., Dayton
937-461-1101
Wheat Penny Oven & Bar
515 Wayne Ave., Dayton
937-496-5268
Yellow Cab Tavern
700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
937-424 3870
YELLOW SPRINGS
Mills Park Hotel
321 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
937-319-0400
Miguel’s Tacos
101 Corry St., Yellow Springs
937-319-0016
Peach’s Grill
104 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
937-767-4850
Sunrise Cafe
259 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
937-767-7211
The Winds
215 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
937-767-1144
Yellow Springs Brewery Barrel Room
1475 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
937-319-6024
https://yellowspringsbrewery.com/barrel-room
Young’s Jersey Dairy
6880 Springfield Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs
937-325-0629
https://youngsdairy.com/the-dairy-store
Ye Olde Trail Tavern
228 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
937-767-7448
REGIONAL PATIO DESTINATIONS
Agave & Rye
2 N. Market St., Troy
937-741-8226
Archer’s Tavern
9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike, Centerville
937-401-1015
Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN
Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN
Backwater Voodoo
103 S. 2nd St., Miamisburg
937-949-0522
Bargo’s
588 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville
937-999-1347
www.facebook.com/BargosGrillTap/
Bennett’s Publical
67 S. Main St., Miamisburg
937-866-4200
Bullwinkle’s Top Hat Bistro
19 N. Main St., Miamisburg
937-859-7677
www.bullwinklestophatbistro.com
Calypso Grill and Smokehouse
1535 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
937-767-9000
Carillon Brewing Company
1000 Carillon Blvd, Dayton
937-910-0722
www.daytonhistory.org/visit/shop-dine/carillon-brewing-co
Carmel’s Southwest Grill
1025 Shroyer Rd., Dayton
937-294-1261
Caroline on the Square
5 S Market St., Troy
937-552-7676
Carver’s Steaks & Chops
1535 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville
937-433-7099
Chiapas Mexican Grill
2733 W. Alex Bell Rd., Moraine
937-952-6005
298 N. Main St., Centerville
937-949-3390
https://chiapasmexicangrilloh.com
Coco’s Bistro
250 Warren St., Dayton
937-228-2626
Coldwater Cafe
19 E. Main St., Tipp City
937-667-0007
Crooked Handle Brewing Co.
760 N. Main St., Springboro
937-790-3450
Double 18 Lounge
1818 Brown Street above Timothy’s Bar
937-222-7666
https://timothys-bar-grill.myshopify.com/pages/double-18-lounge-menu
El Meson
903 E Dixie Dr., Dayton
937-859-8229
www.elmeson.net
Elsa’s Corner Cantina
6204 Wilmington Pike in the Sugarcreek Plaza
937-310-1373
Elsa’s Kettering Sports Grill
1216 E. Stroop Road, Kettering
937-294-9210
Eudora Brewing Company
3022 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
937-723-6863
Fifth Street Brewpub
1600 E. 5th St., Dayton
937-443-0919
Flyboys Oakwood
2515 Far Hills Avenue, Oakwood
937-723-6135
Geez Grill and Pub
6061 Far Hills Ave., Centerville
937-439-0001
https://www.geezgrillandpub.com
Golden Lamb
27 S. Broadway St., Lebanon
513-932-5065
Hairless Hare Brewery
738 W. National Rd., Vandalia
937-387-6476
Hammel House Restaurant
121 S. Main St., Waynesville
513-855-4044
Hank’s Local
2529 Patterson Rd., Dayton
937-254-7527
Haren’s Market
2 E. Main St., Troy
937-335-1399
Hidden Valley Orchards (HVO)
5474 North State Route 48, Lebanon
Heather’s Coffee & Cafe
505 S. Main St., Springboro
937-550-9511
Jimmie’s Ladder
11936 Brown St., Dayton
937-424-1784
La Catrina
845 W. Market St., Troy
937-703-9041
La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant
836 W. Main St., Troy
937-335-6800
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Credit: Alexis Larsen
The Last Queen
210 E. Main St., Enon
937-340-6032
Latin Arepas Cafe
85 W. Central Ave., Springboro
937-806-3066
Little York Tavern & Pizza
4120 Little York Rd., Vandalia
937-890-6700
Lucky Star Brewery and Cantina
219 S. 2nd St., Miamisburg
937-866-2739
Moeller Brew Barn
214 W. Main St., Troy
937-552-9430
Mother Stewart’s Brewing
102 W. Columbia St., Springfield
937-717-0618
Mr. Boro’s Tavern
495 N. Main St., Springboro
937-806-3105
Nick’s Restaurant
1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia
937-372-3202
Old Scratch Pizza
812 S. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
937-331-5357
440 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville
937-886-4513
2450 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek
937-956-6025
Ron’s Pizza
1 S. Main St., Miamisburg
937-866-4321
South Park Tavern
1301 Wayne Ave., Dayton
937-813-7491
Stella Bleu Bistro
20 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield
937-717-0478
TJ Chumps
1100 East Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn
937-318-125012 East Linden Ave., Miamisburg
937-859-4000559 S. Main Street, Englewood
937-836-43007050 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
937-610-3900
Ray’s Wine Spirits Grill
8268 N. Main St., Clayton
937-890-0300
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Credit: Alexis Larsen
Rip Rap Roadhouse
6024 Rip Rap Rd., Dayton
937-236-4329
Sea Jax Tavern
5900 Bigger Rd., Kettering
937-439-1664
Sky Asian Cuisine
4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
937-949-9883
Stone House Tavern
258 S. Main St., Waynesville
513-855-4203
www.shtavern.com
Smiths’ Boathouse Restaurant
439 N. Elm St., Troy
937-335-3837
Submarine House
930 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
937-813-4189
Thai Kitchen
2335 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville
937-436-5079
www.thaikitchencenterville.com
Village Family Restaurant
144 S. Main St., Waynesville
513-897-8835
https://villagefamilyrestaurant.com
W. Social Tap & Table
1100 W. Third St., Dayton
937-522-0758
https://westsocialtapandtable.com
The Wandering Griffin
3725 Presidential Dr., Beavercreek
937-956-5216
Warped Wing Barrel Room and Smokery
25 Wright Station Way, Springboro
937-222-7003
https://warpedwing.com/barrel-room-and-smokery
Warped Wing Brewery and Smokery
6602 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
937-222-7003
https://warpedwing.com/barrel-room-and-smokery
Watermark
20 S. 1st St., Miamisburg
937-802-0891
Did we miss you? If you know of other great patios that didn’t make this list, send a message to Alexis.e.Larsen@hotmail.com with complete information and we will work to feature them in future coverage.
About the Author