Give the gift of distinctive food, from local purveyors, this holiday season

Making your own charcuterie board is enormously satisfying and fun, but if you want a custom board made for you, look no further than Dayton Charcuterie Gal. Her Charcuterie boards look almost too good to eat ... almost. Her custom boards are beautiful and the perfect way to send holiday love with a message that resoundingly says “thinking of you” and delivered right to that special person’s door. Contact her via email at dytcharcuteriegal@gmail.com to take the work out of an evening and add all of the tasty relaxation.

Heather’s Gourmet Caramel Apples

253 West Central Ave., Springboro

heatherscaramelapples.com

If you haven’t had one of Heather’s apples yet, now is the time. The basic starts at $9 with most ringing in at $11 and a few at up to $15. They are Made with Honeycrisp apples and covered in rich caramel and many with Ghirardelli chocolate, it’s a crunch sweet treat that will be a hit for all age groups. She has a super cute snowman apple and some Mickey and Minnie Mouse-inspired apples ($15 each) for the Disney fan in your life, or you can just go for the candy of choice from snickers to Kit Kats to M&M’s.

Michelle’s Macarons

9 E. Canal St., Troy

www.michellesmacarons.com

Michelle Adams trademark French macarons made with almond flour melt in your mouth with a satisfying creamy flavor after you crunch through that crispy exterior. The meringue-based cookies sandwiched around filling are all gluten-free, light and packed with flavor. Adams has gotten really creative with some of her past offerings. Nerds Blizzard unicorn macarons are over the top and truly delightful but so are the salted caramel, raspberry cheesecake, cookie dough, cinnamon roll, cookies and cream, lemon and mint chocolate chip. She does custom flavors and designs and will hand-paint them with something special.

Tender Mercy

www.tendermercy.com

At the beginning of last week Tender Mercy announced it would be temporarily suspending on-site operations through the holiday season. Billed as “Dayton’s underground avant bar” will, however, continue to offer signature cocktails and merchandise via their website for pickup. Their new Gift the Holiday Spirit campaign provides a fun new way to support the Dayton non-profit community. Through the end of December, purchase any individually wrapped signature cocktail bottles as a holiday gift, and proceeds will support a local organization that the Tender Mercy crew loves. Buy six or more and they’ll drop it on your doorstep, free of charge, ready to be gifted, and they can ship within Ohio for a nominal fee. Head to www.tendermercy.com to order cocktails, beer and wine for pickup daily, and to place your Gift the Holiday Spirit orders. For information on bulk corporate gifting programs, contact mercy@tendermercy.com.

Winans Chocolates & Coffees

Various locations

winanschocolatesandcoffees.com

With more than a dozen local locations, Piqua-based Winans Chocolates & Coffees has plenty to offer for the holidays. They have great gift sets already made up and ready to go that incorporate their specialty brand of chocolates and coffee. Consider having the gift recipient’s favorite bottle of wine dipped in milk, dark or white chocolate. It’s the best of both worlds and a distinctive two-in-one gift. Bring your own bottle to have them create this unique treat, or visit a Winans to purchase one already made.

Winans chocolate-covered wine bottle

Other gift ideas to consider are a pie from Partial to Pie (www.partialtopiebakery.com), a membership to Fifth Street Brewpub (www.fifthstreetbrewpub.com), a membership to Gem City Market (https://gemcitymarket.com), some spices and herbs from Rosebud’s Real Food (www.rosebudsrealfood.com), some Mutt’s sauce (www.muttssauce.com), a bottle of RAD’s bloody Mary mix (www.radsbloodymary.com), some flavored olive oil from The Olive Oasis (https://theoliveoasis.com) or The Olive Tree which also has excellent balsamic vinegars (https://olivetreedayton.com), a half dozen rich delicious heavenly Kouign-Amann French pastries from Boosalis Bakery (www.boosalis.com/menu), a bottle or a gift box from Juicymelt Supreme Hot Sauce (https://juicymelt.com) or a spice bundle or soup bundle from Spice Paradise (www.spiceparadisedayton.com).

Now get to shopping and gifting. Just because we’re at home social distancing doesn’t mean we can order the party up and send it to the people we love the most, right?

