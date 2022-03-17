Hollywood Gaming offers specials and a show all weekend long

THE DRINK

In between checking out live harness racing or simulcast horse races of the nearly 1,000 video lottery terminals Mardi Gras is celebrated all month long. Hollywood Gaming is offering a drink special throughout March with a special on Hurricanes made with Bacardi Rum and Myers’s Original Dark Rum.

THE SHOW

This Saturday songwriter and comedian Pat Goodwin will take the stage with his original songs and improvised material. Pat worked for six years as a part of The Morning Zoo at WMMR in Philadelphia. He has also been a frequent guest and contributor to both Howard Stern’s radio and TV shows. Pat appeared on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and is currently a full-time member of the nationally syndicated “Bob and Tom Show.” Paddy G. (as he is commonly called) won this year’s top prize in The International Songwriting Competition in the comedy/novelty category. Jeff Oskay, seen on Nickelodeon’s “Mom’s Night Out” and writer and guest host on “The Bob and Tom Show,” will be opening both shows.

The first show is $30 per person and includes a prime rib dinner and the show. Doors open and dinner begins at 5:45 p.m.

The second show is $15 per person for the show only with doors opening at 9:30 p.m. A third show will follow after. Reservations must be made in advance on www.hollywooddaytonraceway.com.

HOW TO GO

What: Hollywood Gaming Dayton Raceway

Where: 777 Hollywood Blvd., Dayton

More information: 1-844-225-7057 or www.hollywooddaytonraceway.com