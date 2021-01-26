Pizza Hut unveils new cheese-loaded Detroit-style pizza

More often than not, Chicago-style pizza, characterized by deep-dish crust and ample amounts of sauce and toppings, is thought to be the only pizza-related innovation and style of the Midwest. Detroit-style pizza aficionados (and now, Pizza Hut) would kindly ask you to reconsider this notion.
Pizza Hut, the national pizza with locations across the Miami Valley, is now offering customers a chance to indulge in Detroit-style pizza, a relatively new iteration of the typically Midwestern approach to pizza, which features rectangular-shaped pies with a thick, caramelized crust, vine-ripened tomato sauce and plenty of cheese edge to edge. The new style of pizza is a limited-time offer, Pizza Hut officials said in a release on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Throughout the past year, Pizza Hut has tested out more than 500 different variations of this Detroit-style pizza until settling on what the company determined to be the perfect nod to this Midwestern delicacy.
“Countless hours were spent testing and perfecting every detail here to create our take on Detroit-Style pizza,” David Graves, the chief brand officer of Pizza Hut, said in a release. “The caramelized cheese crust and the sauce on top take the taste of this pizza to the next level.”
The pizza chain will be offering four variations of their Detroit-style pizza, including the Detroit Double Pepperoni, which is topped with 32 slices of regular pepperoni and 48 slices of Crispy Cupped Pepperoni; the Double Cheesy, which is layered with two kinds of cheeses (including aged parmesan); the Meaty Deluxe, loaded with bacon, Italian sausage and Crispy Cupped Pepperoni; and the Supremo, which is topped with Italian sausage, red onions and green bell peppers.
All four of Pizza Hut’s Detroit-Style Pizzas are now available at all locations. For a full list of Pizza Hut locations, and to learn more about this latest menu addition, pay a visit to their website.