Tickets still available to attend Dayton Chef’s Challenge

The event, now in its third year, is a fundraiser for Miami Valley Meals (miamivalleymeals.org). The concept of the challenge is similar to what the chefs at MVM face each day when they transform recovered foods into hearty, chef-inspired meals to be distributed to a network of partners serving the hungry in the Miami Valley free of charge. They currently distribute 4,000 meals each week with the majority of meal ingredients coming from donated foods.

It’s an impressive list of local chefs that will be participating in this year’s event:

Don Warfe, Lily’s Dayton

Rachel Blanks, Simply Savory by Rachel

Morgan Franz, Sueño

Adrian Madrigal Mendiola, Meridien

Carly Hensley, Speakeasy Ramen

Aaron Braun, NCR Country Club

Ashley Ashbrook, Blind Dogs

Waver Howard, Cruisin’ Cuisine

Zackary Weiner, Jollity

Jasmine Brown, De’Lish Cafe

Rob Perry, Chef Rob Creations

Patrick Van Voorhis, Grist Provisions

“On Friday, chefs will arrive at Miami Valley Meals to pick up their mystery boxes. Without looking, each chef will draw a slip of paper to determine which of the four different mystery boxes they’ll receive. The anticipation builds as we reveal their ingredients for the first time — it’s always fun to see their reactions,” said Amanda DeLotelle, Co-founder and Executive Director of Miami Valley Meals. “Then on Tuesday at Top of the Market, the chefs will present their creations to guests and judges in a catered-style tasting. Both a People’s Choice vote and a judges’ vote will determine the top two chefs, who will then immediately face off in a live 20-minute cookoff on stage.”

It’s similar to what the MVM chefs have to do day in and day out. The organization receives donations rescued food from The Foodbank, independent and chain restaurants, country clubs, local farms and urban gardens, distribution partners as well as individuals who buy bulk non-perishables to donate. Oats, sun dried tomatoes, spinach and feta become Greek oats. Donations from Honey Baked Ham and City BBQ become black bean stew over cornbread.

“The majority of our ingredients — over 90 percent in 2023 — are donated or rescued, meaning we rarely know what we’ll receive until it arrives. It takes remarkable flexibility, creativity, and teamwork to quickly sort, plan, and collaborate when ten pallets of assorted food come through the door, said DeLotelle. “This variety could easily overwhelm a novice cook, but our chefs thrive on it. They expertly turn unfamiliar ingredients into something approachable and delicious, and they do it on a large scale, preparing no fewer than 300 meals in one go. Their diverse backgrounds foster a collaboration that draws on personal experiences and comforting foods they’re passionate about sharing with others.”

Co-executive chefs Laura Cotton and Angela Abnett are joined in the MVM kitchen by Chefs Patricio Andrade, Marilyn Britt and Julisa Candelaria. The team all have impressive resumes and backgrounds that help them work with unpredictable ingredients and factors without blinking an eye.

When it celebrates its fifth birthday in 2025 MVM expects to hit one million meals served locally.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our amazing team, past and present. They showed immense courage during the pandemic, ensuring people were fed despite the fear and uncertainty,” said DeLotelle. “I’m grateful we’ve been able to use our skills to make a real impact — serving one million meals is no small feat. But the work isn’t done. Right here in Montgomery County, 1 in 7 people still face food insecurity and Miami Valley Meals currently has a waitlist.”

Last year’s Diced in Dayton event raised $34,000 for the organization thanks to ticket sales, sponsorships and an onsite raffle for the organization. It was $14,000 more than they raised during their first year and saw 70 more people in attendance with a crowd of 250 people on hand to help judge and take in the competition. This year they expect to sell-out with 275 tickets.

The event falls during Hunger Action Month and serves as a timely reminder to never take our food for granted or the talented kitchen staff teams that we have working across the region working hard behind the scenes.

“Our chefs work with unpredictable elements every day and we thought this would be a fun and exciting way for our local chefs to showcase their creativity. We have amazing culinary talent in Dayton and to have them all in one room supporting food security is both heartwarming and exciting,” said DeLotelle.

Last year Gavin St. Denis, executive chef at Corner Kitchen in downtown Dayton, walked away with top honors. His final dish was a creamy, dreamy, silky delicious mushroom fritter that crisped up perfectly to hold the delicate filling in until the very first bite. He created a delightful southern Italian puttanesca sauce that played off the fritter perfectly with tomato, capers, garlic cloves, olives and all of the other big flavors you would expect. The three secret ingredients were shitake, oyster and portobello mushrooms, Dayton’s own Uncle Boof’s World Famous small-batch pancake mix and a turmeric tamarind and ginger curry paste.

The event is a wonderful celebration of the creativity of chefs and highlights how with just a little extra time and care, a talented chef can turn random ingredients into something truly memorable.

The event is a wonderful celebration of the creativity of chefs and highlights how with just a little extra time and care, a talented chef can turn random ingredients into something truly memorable.

How to go

What: Diced in Dayton: Chefs’ Challenge

When: 6 p.m. Sept. 17

Where: Top of the Market, 32 Webster St., Dayton

Cost: $75 and VIP tickets for $150, VIP entry opens at 5:30 p.m.

More information: https://miamivalleymeals.org/diced-in-dayton