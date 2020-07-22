T’s HEAVENLY TASTE: Fresh-cut fries and gourmet sandwiches are ‘heaven in your mouth’

This week we feature T’s Heavenly Taste in our food truck spotlight to help the community get to know the stories behind some of Dayton’s most beloved food trucks.

Name: T’s Heavenly Taste

When did the business begin: March 2018

Steak and Shrimp Fries are the specialty at T's Heavenly Taste, a food truck founded by Terri Gates in 2018. Hand-cut fries are topped with steak, shrimp, green and red peppers, onions, cheese sauce and homemade seafood sauce. LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: LISA POWELL / STAFF

What is your signature dish and why is it special?

My signature dish is my steak and shrimp loaded fries. It has sirloin steak, green and red peppers, shrimp, homemade queso sauce and homemade seafood sauce.

Who are the owners? Terri Gates

What is the inspiration behind the name?

My mom, Veronica Gates, is the inspiration because she would always tell me to go for your dreams. The name originated because it made me think of how she always says, “It tastes like heaven in your mouth” when something tastes really good.

Terri Gates (left) started her food truck, T's Heavenly Taste, with inspiration from her mother, Veronica Gates (right). LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: LISA POWELL / STAFF

What’s the make and model of your vehicle?

2017 RC trailer.

Best thing about operating a food truck?

Cooking is my first love. It makes my soul smile. I also love traveling around to different places to meet new people.

Hardest thing about operating a food truck?

The temperature and space restriction.

Food truck or personal motto?

“Always reach for your dreams.” This was mine. I’m grateful!

Do you have gluten-free/vegetarian/vegan options?

Yes. A delicious vegetarian option would be the vegetarian panini sandwich. Sauteed onions, green peppers, mushrooms, roasted, tomatoes, gouda cheese and mayo. All served on a hoagie bun.

What is the best way people can find you/contact you? We are available on Facebook and Instagram. Follow our page for any upcoming events. Feel free to message us with any questions or concerns.

Terri Gates started her food truck, T's Heavenly Taste, in 2018. LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: LISA POWELL / STAFF

Can organizations or neighborhoods hire you? What are the details and the cost? Yes, they can hire us. It’s free for us to come on location. However, we like to know the amount of people we would be serving before committing to an event because we like a minimum number of patrons. But each case is different. Contact us to discuss the details.

Other dishes on your menu: We have a variety of sandwiches and loaded fries. But some crowd favorites are the Catfish Po-Boy, Cuban Panini, Pulled Pork loaded fries, BBQ pulled pork grilled cheese, beef, chicken, and seafood cheesesteaks.