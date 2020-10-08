With hunger-busting burgers and Fruity Pebbles shakes, the Rolling Indulgence food truck lives up to its name

This week we feature Rolling Indulgence in our food truck spotlight to help the community get to know the stories behind some of Dayton’s most beloved food trucks.

Name of food truck: Rolling Indulgence

When did business begin? September 2019

What is your signature dish and why is it special?

Phil Maurer’s “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” This burger holds a permanent and heavy place in our hearts. It is named after an incredible person who we lost in 2019. Phil was our brother, best friend and most importantly, a piece of us. Our Phil burger keeps his spirit alive in our own unique way.

Travis Day, Drew Ballard and Jessica Sarra are the team behind the Rolling Indulgence food truck.

Who are the owners?

Chef Drew Ballard has over 10 years in the hospitality industry, executive chef of Carvers Steak & Chops from 2017-2019. Worked up from bus boy to chef before launching our dream — the Rolling Indulgence Food Truck.

Jessica Sarra is the co-owner of Rolling Indulgence and engaged to Drew Ballard. She has six years of experience in the front of the house before starting Rolling Indulgence. Comes from a huge Italian family in California where cooking was a family event bringing everyone together for a joyous time around the table. I fell in love with the smells, flavors and smiles.

Travis Day has over 10 years in the hospitality industry as head bartender at Carvers Steak & Chops. Best friend and roommates with Drew and Jess. I’m a huge people person and very few things bring me more joy than being around people and having fun.

We all three were blessed to be able to compete on The Great Food Truck Race on The Food Network. This experience cemented our passion for starting our own brand.

What is the inspiration behind the name?

Well, we’re “rolling” around in a big ole mobile kitchen and our goal is to bring the best “indulgence” food to our guests. We wanted to play off the slogan “Let’s get Rolling!” Also, it just fit for us.

What’s the make and model of your vehicle?

1997 Chevy p30 box truck. It is a converted Snap-On truck.

The Rolling Indulgence food truck S'mores Mashup shake (left) is made with vanilla bean ice cream, graham cracker crumbs, fudge sauce, whipped cream, powdered sugar and chocolate sauce. The Fruity Pebbles shake is made with vanilla bean ice cream, Fruity Pebbles, raspberry sauce, powdered sugar and heavy cream.

Best thing about operating a food truck?

Freedom, creativity, and socializing. Usually cooks are stuck behind a wall where our creations are consumed by people we never get to meet. One of the most rewarding things is being able to see someone’s face light up when they see a Rolling shake or try an Indulgent burger. Interacting with guests has made us better people, cooks and small business owners. We wouldn’t trade it for the world.

Hardest thing about operating a food truck?

Currently, COVID. Even in a good season, finding events and venues is a tough challenge, but since COVID it has become an every day battle. Other than scheduling issues, the toughest challenges I think are, maintaining perfect quality food whether you’re cooking for 20 people or 2,000 people. We strive for consistency and navigating how to deliver perfect food every time without a full-size kitchen is a logistics challenge we are still working through.

Food truck or personal motto? “Let us be your cheat day.”

The Rolling Indulgence food truck's Chicken Bacon Ranch Sammy is made with homestyle fried chicken, brown sugar bacon, creamy ranch dressing, shredded lettuce, Roma tomato, light honey mustard and served on a toasted garlic brioche bun.

Do you have gluten-free/vegetarian/vegan options?

We offer a Black Bean & Balsamic Burger for our vegetarian friends. We also offer Keto style burgers.

What is the best way people can find you/contact you?

Facebook is best, but we also have contact points through, Instagram, Street Food Finder, Rollingindulgence.com, or directly at (937) 305-0007

Can organizations or neighborhoods hire you? What are the details and the cost?

Yes, we are currently accepting inquiries from neighborhoods, community pools, private parties, weddings, large (social distancing) parties, breweries and local event planners.

Other dishes on your menu.

Our signature Double D’s burger is a double-decker burger with brown sugar bacon, garlic fries (on top of burger) and smothered in cheese and sauce. Milkshakes!!!!! Flavors constantly changing but we always feature our Fruity Pebble Bomb. Our fries are covered in garlic oil, parmesan cheese and seven blend rosemary seasoning.

