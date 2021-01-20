Belle of Dayton distillery’s first barrel-aged spirit is a nod to history

LaSelle and his distillery co-founders, his brothers Murphy and Tim, chose the name for their distillery after an empty bottle of liquor emblazoned with the “Belle of Dayton” name was discovered intact under a pile of broken glass and debris during a renovation of the basement of Don’s Pawn Shop at 107 E. Third St.

Although the contents of the bottle and details of the Belle of Dayton pre-Prohibition brand are lost to history, Michael LaSelle said he believes it’s entirely possible that the bottle once contained a Detrick Distilling Co. product.

“We are proud to bring back the Detrick name,” LaSelle said in an interview.

The Belle of Dayton distillery will release its first barrel-aged spirit, Detrick Rye Whiskey, on Saturday, Jan. 23. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Belle of Dayton has several other spirits aging in barrels and destined for release in the years ahead, including a rum, a bourbon and a gin that has been resting in a bourbon barrel in collaboration with downtown Dayton’s The Century bourbon bar, LaSelle said.

The distillery opened in 2014 and has offered gin and vodka spirits.

For more information, check out the Belle of Dayton Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BelleOfDayton.