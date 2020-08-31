Downtown Dayton’s Canal Street Arcade and Deli now available for private parties

Dayton-area dining and entertainment venues continue to explore new ways to innovate during the crippling coronavirus pandemic, with Canal Street Arcade and Deli at 308 E. First St. in downtown Dayton serving as the most recent example.
The deli and arcade-gaming destination has started booking private parties for no more than 20 people with social distancing, according to Canal Street Arcade and Deli founder Robert Strong.
“We’ve been closing at 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday due to lack of business,” Strong said. “We don’t have our arcade games on during normal hours because of cleaning and sanitizing worries. I also don’t like asking my staff to be mask-and-social-distancing police,” Strong said.
So the space is now available for private parties from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. The rental price is $200, Strong said.
“All games will be turned on, and pinball machines will be set to free-play. Pinball is normally pay-to-play,” Strong said. “We will load up the juke box with credits as well.”
There will be a cash bar, and food will be available for pre-order, Strong said. All games will be sanitized before and after each party.
For more information, call Canal Street at 937-220-9333.
Canal Street Arcade and Deli is located in the space that formerly held the iconic music venue Canal Street Tavern, Strong opened the arcade and deli business in 2017 with 27 arcade and pinball games, as well as 13 craft beers and a craft cocktail on tap.
The space developed its following and reputation as a popular music venue from 1981 to 2013, when it operated as Canal Street Tavern. Its founder, Mick Montgomery, sold the business in April 2013. He passed away in January 2018.