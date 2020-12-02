Downtown Dayton’s First Friday event to showcase safe ways to find that perfect -- and local -- gift

Here are some of the highlights of downtown Dayton’s Dec. 4 First Friday.

Explore Grab your holiday shopping list and head to the Oregon District

Art, Dance, Music and Film

🎄The Contemporary Dayton, 120 N. Jefferson St.

The Contemporary Dayton presents it’s annual Holiday CoShare, this year online. A virtual holiday shop with 100% of the proceeds benefiting Artist Members. Visit [thecontemporarydayton.org] to shop.

🎄Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N.

Under the current stay-at-home advisory, the museum and all exhibits are currently closed, but you can shop for holiday gifts at the online museum store, with proceeds going to the Dayton Art Institute. To shop, visit [the-dayton-art-institute-museum-store.mybigcommerce.com.

🎄Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St.

The Dayton Society of Artists is pleased to present an online exhibition of work by their membership. All pieces are for sale and prices begin at $25. Visit https://daytondsa.org/holidaygallery [daytondsa.org]. People can also book an Appointment to see the latest DSA Gallery Exhibition.

🎄Edward A. Dixon Gallery, lobby of 131 N. Ludlow St.

In its new location in the lobby of the Talbott Tower at 131 N. Ludlow St., the gallery offers a collection of curated art from gallerist Edward A. Dixon, including discounted pieces. The gallery is open by appointment. Call the gallery at (937) 985-2115 or shop online at: http://shop.eadgallery.com/.

🎄First Friday at Front Street

The first-ever Christkindl Market at Front Street will start during First Friday. The market is a two-day event and will kick-off during First Friday at 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Dec. 5, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will include a Window Light Display contest. For more information on how to participate in the voting, visit https://frontstreet.art/. The contest includes a Santa Selfie Contest, prizes and more.

🎄The Neon,130 E. Fifth St.

While out and about enjoying the First Friday festivities, check out the latest offerings from downtown Dayton’s independent art theater, featuring in-person and virtual viewing options at www.neonmovies.com.

🎄Wiley’s Comedy Club,101 Pine St.

Wiley’s is presenting the #WTF Comedy Show featuring Dayton favorite, Brent Bowser. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, tickets are only available online or by calling (937) 224-JOKE. Wiley’s is not currently selling tickets at the door. Find more information on wileyscomedy.com.

🎄Space Three, 39 S. St. Clair St.

Join us in the studio for Space Three Gives Back, a Swerk for a Cause class to benefit the American Cancer Society. Space is limited to guarantee social distancing. Visit spacethreedayton.com to register.

Dining and Drinks

🎄Local Cantina, 501 E. First St.

First Friday specials include $5 Mustache Ride Margaritas and $3 Draft pints from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

🎄Lock 27 Brewing, 329 E. First St.

Join Lock 27 inside the downtown Dayton taproom or on the newly expanded patio, with outdoor seating and fire pits for warmth. Taste Lock 27′s Great American Beer Festival bronze medal-winning Belgian Wit, or its Dirty Bean Stout, a new collaboration with Reza’s Dayton coffee, along with other options on tap. Food and drinks also available for takeout.

🎄Table 33 Dayton,130 W. Second St.

“Flight Night” is on the menu for First Friday with specials on a a flight of “slider burgers,” a flight of beers, and a flight of house-made milkshakes, all three to a flight. The full regular menu of food, desserts and drinks are also offered.

🎄Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St.

Enjoy Half-off Happy Hour with Hot Chocolate and Hot Cider cocktail specials.

🎄Winans Chocolates and Coffee, 221 N. Patterson Blvd:

Enjoy a fall First Friday at Winans with a special offer of $15 wine flights and a free piece of chocolate with the purchase of a latte.

🎄Mudlick Tap House,135 E. Second St.

It’s the New Holland Brewery Challenge: Stop in and enjoy some great winter brews with New Holland Brewing and be entered for a chance to win a New Holland Brewing fire pit.

🎄Lily’s Dayton, 329 E. Fifth St.

For dine-in, heated-patio dining, or carryout. Lily’s has holiday-themed drinks and meals for First Friday. Find updates on their Facebook page.

🎄Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St.

Happy-hour specials, with all to-go beer at $3 and Bring your Own growler for a fill for $6. Dine-in, carryout and curbside pickup available.

Shopping

🎄Now and Zen DIY Studio,37 S. St. Clair St.

Now and Zen will be giving away a free air-plant holiday ornament with the purchase of any DIY Kit. Also, post your purchase on Facebook or Instagram before you check out and tag Now and Zen DIY Studio, and get 10% off a purchase.

🎄Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.

For First Friday, in-store only, shop Vidia’s Closet and get 20% off your purchase. The first 10 customers in the store also get a special $10 off their purchase. Or shop online at vidiascloset.com. Store is open until 7 p.m.

🎄Baba Love Organics, 116 W. Fifth St.

Find online holiday gift ideas on the babaloveorganics.com or, if shopping in store on First Friday, hours are noon to 7 p.m. Get 10% off of your purchases if you mention Downtown Dayton Partnership.

🎄Square One Salon and Spa, 506 E. Third St.

Get a free gift with every purchase this holiday season. Shop online at squareonesalon.com or visit the storefront open until 8 p.m.

🎄Grace Lane Boutique, 133 E. Fourth St.

Special deals will be available, plus the guest artisan and small business vendors will be set up in the back room of the store, spaced out for social distancing.

🎄Puff Apothecary, 605 E. Fifth St.

Receive $10 off of any order of $60 or more by using the code: BUNDLE10 in the online boutique [puffapothecary.com] of natural hair products.

For more information about the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s December First Friday event, visit www.downtowndayton.org