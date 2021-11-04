Downtown Troy to host holiday shopping event this weekend

This weekend, from Friday, Nov. 5 to Sunday, Nov. 7, downtown Troy will host tts Enchanted Wonderland Weekend. During this event, visitors will have a chance to do some holiday shopping at the downtown businesses, grab food from local food vendors on-site and indulge in holiday-related activities.

Explore New restaurant in Troy planning to open next year

Live models will showcase merchandise in store windows from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5. Food trucks will be stationed in the Upper Valley Hearing & Balance and Miami County Safety Building parking lots from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Additionally, the Artisan Market will be set up on Cherry Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.