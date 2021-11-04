Downtown Troy to host holiday shopping event this weekend

Do you have a desire to shop locally but don’t have an idea where to start? Head to downtown Troy.
This weekend, from Friday, Nov. 5 to Sunday, Nov. 7, downtown Troy will host tts Enchanted Wonderland Weekend. During this event, visitors will have a chance to do some holiday shopping at the downtown businesses, grab food from local food vendors on-site and indulge in holiday-related activities.
Live models will showcase merchandise in store windows from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5. Food trucks will be stationed in the Upper Valley Hearing & Balance and Miami County Safety Building parking lots from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Additionally, the Artisan Market will be set up on Cherry Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Be sure to bring the kids to the signing of the book “Grandpa Jack and the Legend of Santa’s Helpers” by the author, Chuck Karnehm. The book signing will take place in Winan’s backroom on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
More information about the Enchanted Wonderland Weekend will be released on Troy Main Street’s Facebook page in the coming days.
HOW TO GO
What: Enchanted Wonderland Weekend
When: Friday, Nov. 5 from 5:30 p.m. 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7 from noon to 5 p.m.
Where: Downtown Troy
Cost: Free, with the cost of fare
More info: Facebook
About the Author