Dust off your dirndls! Dayton German Club to celebrate Oktoberfest this weekend

The event will feature authentic German food, music and beverages. Guests can also pre-order their food on the club’s website or walk in to place an order and get it to go. While pre-ordering, customers can schedule a time for curbside pickup. Those who wish to stay for the festivities can also enjoy their food at the clubhaus.

Explore Spooky Halloween egg hunt in Xenia this weekend

As for food options, guests can look forward to munching on a number of German favorites such as sauerkraut, cabbage rolls, brats, potato salad and cherry streusel cake. German beer will also be available.