10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Details: Dayton Opera presents the local premiere of “Charlie Parker’s Yardbird,” featuring music by Daniel Schnyder and libretto by Bridgette A. Wimberly. The opera follows the spirit of the recently deceased jazz saxophonist as he works to complete his final musical masterpiece. “Charlie Parker’s Yardbird” is performed in English with English supertitles and is recommended for ages 12 and older.

Cost: $5-$100

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

2. Bites in the Heights

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: Rose Music Center at The Heights, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: The City of Huber Heights presents its fourth annual food truck event. In addition to nearly 15 food trucks serving a variety of dishes, there will be children’s activities, a cruise-in car show from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and a screening of “Maleficent” at 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.rosemusiccenter.com/

3. Ohio Sauerkraut Festival

When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9

Where: North Main Street in Waynesville

Details: A reported 11,000 pounds of themed dish was delivered to Waynesville for the village’s 52nd annual Ohio Sauerkraut Festival. The event, naturally, will have plenty of unique sauerkraut dishes but there will also be hundreds of craft vendors, live music and other food options. Musical acts include Smithville South Band, Ryan Adams & the SOBs and Joey Said No on Saturday and Bourbon Road Band, Fin Tan and Vernon McIntyre Appalachian Grass Band on Sunday.

Cost: Free

More info: 513-897-8855 or www.sauerkrautfestival.com

4. Horrorama

When: 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8

Where: Englewood Cinema, 320 National Road #2, Englewood

Details: Horrorama 2022, Englewood Cinema’s annual horror movie festival, returns. Friday is a triple comedy bill with “Young Frankenstein,” “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Shaun of the Dead.” Saturday’s program includes four feature films, “Psycho,” “Jason X,” “Neon Maniacs” and “Demons 2.”

Cost: $8 Friday, $10 Saturday

More info: www.facebook.com/horroramadayton

5. Tour de Gem

When: 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument St., Dayton

Details: The Dayton Foundation presents Tour de Gem: The Wright Brothers Cycling Classic, a fundraiser for local nonprofits such as Brigid’s Path, DRMA Foundation and Big Smiles Dayton. There is a virtual component in addition to the in-person ride. Since its inception four years ago, this event has raised more than $295,000 for more than 60 area organizations.

Cost: $35 adults 18 and older, $15 youth 12-17 and free children 11 and younger.

More info: 937-227-3223 or https://peace.museum

6. Yellow Springs Street Fair

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: Downtown Yellow Springs

Details: Returning for the first time since 2019, this event features over 200 vendors including food trucks and hand-crafted, artisan vendors.

Cost: Free

More info: www.yellowspringsohio.org/street-fair/

7. Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Oktoberfest

When: 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: Dayton Liederkranz-Turner, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Dayton Liederkranz-Turner, the Dayton German-American Club, was established in 1890. In addition to offering a space for German conversation lessons and genealogy groups, it also holds public events like Germanfest Picnic and Christkindlmarkt. Another annual party is Oktoberfest, which features German food, beverages and live German music.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-223-9013 or www.daytongermanclub.org

8. Ron Jones

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9; doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville

Details: The alto saxophonist and bandleader will perform with his jazz quartet featuring Rob Allgeyer (piano), Mike Sharf (bass) and Jim Leslie (drums). Jones, a musician and educator who graduated cum laude from Florida A&M University, has a broad repertoire that includes big band standards by Dizzy Gillespie and Duke Ellington to songs by Charlie Parker, John Coltrane, Miles Davis and Sonny Rollins.

Cost: $5

More info: hiddengemdayton.com

9. First Friday

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7

Where: Various locations throughout downtown Dayton

Details: This monthly art hop celebrates downtown Dayton businesses with live entertainment, happy hour specials and shopping deals.

Cost: Free

More info: https://www.downtowndayton.org/

10. Rockin’ The River

When: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: Erie Park, 5641 Marina Dr., West Carrollton

Details: Headlined by The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute featuring Shawn Gerhard, this event includes local country artist Ashley Martin, an American flag skydive, numerous food trucks, and a pyrotechnic and fireworks show.

Cost: Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. Children under 12 receive free admission. No refunds.

More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rockin-the-river-at-west-carrollton-tickets-404235769067

