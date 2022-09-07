10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Where: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmonte Park North, Dayton

Details: After being sidelined by the coronavirus pandemic for two years, the Dayton Greek Festival returns to in-person attendance for its 64th year. The long-running event returns with Greek food, craft beer, wine and other beverages, live Greek music, dancing and more.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-224-0601 or www.daytongreekfestival.com

Left to right: Alex Everett as Jacob, Joshua Stucky as Georges, and Scott Winters as Hannah in TheatreLab Dayton's production of "La Cage aux Folles," slated Sept. 8-10 at Top of the Market. PHOTO BY MACKENSIE KING

2. “La Cage aux Folles”

When: 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10; Opening night - Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Top of the Market, 32 Webster St., Dayton

Details: Jerry Herman and Harvey Fierstein’s 1983 Tony Award-winning musical comedy spotlights Georges, a French nightclub owner, and Albin, a female impersonator known as Zaza, who are distressed by their son’s engagement to the daughter of conservatives.

Cost: $20-$75

More info: theatrelabdayton.org

During An Evening with Ira Glass at the Schuster Center in Dayton Saturday, Sept. 10, the pioneering broadcaster behind "This American Life" will present "Seven Things I've Learned."

3. Ira Glass

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: WYSO-FM (91.3) presents An Evening with Ira Glass. The pioneering broadcaster was the creator of the groundbreaking NPR program, “This American Life,” which has been a huge influence on generations of podcasters. Glass shares his work and life experiences in the program, “Seven Things I’ve Learned.”

Cost: $20

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Levitt Pavilion in Dayton continues its eclectic 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season with New York-based jazz group Burnt Sugar Arkestra on Friday and country artist Carlene Carter (pictured) on Saturday.

4. Levitt Pavilion

When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season continues to showcase its diversity this weekend with two very different acts. New York-based jazz group Burnt Sugar Arkestra returns to Dayton for the first time in a decade on Friday. On Saturday, it’s a concert from country artist Carlene Carter, the daughter of June Carter Cash and granddaughter of Mother Maybelle of the legendary Carter Family.

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

Brandon Shockney as Jim in the Dayton Theatre Guild's production of "The Lifespan of a Fact."

5. “The Lifespan of a Fact”

When: 8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9 through Sept. 11

Where: Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave, Dayton

Details: What is truth? Are facts negotiable? Should ethics be curtailed for the sake of a juicier story? These questions and more fuel intriguing debate as journalistic integrity and creative essaying collide in Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell’s 2018 one-act comedy “The Lifespan of a Fact.” Terrifically presented at the Dayton Theatre Guild under the direction of Tim Rezash, the breezy play, featuring excellently compartmentalized scenic design by Red Newman, centers on New York magazine intern Jim Fingal (Brandon Shockney in an outstanding Guild debut). The ambitious Jim, a Harvard-educated fact-checker, is determined to bring authenticity to the moving yet problematic work of celebrated Las Vegas-based author John D’Agata (a delightfully perturbed Jared Mola in a welcomed Guild return). As Jim and John spar over details large, small and miniscule, Jim’s editor Emily Penrose (a multi-layered Jennifer Lockwood) attempts to balance authority and diplomacy to ensure the final product is worthy of publication. The energetic and expressive Shockney, whose quick-witted comedic nuances recall Jesse Tyler Ferguson, marvelously interprets Jim’s unrelenting quest for accuracy, which goes too far and pushes the trio to the breaking point. Even so, Jim’s actions have merit, allowing this cautionary tale to sting with relevancy in light of today’s media and political climate. (Russell Florence Jr.)

Cost: $14-$21

More info: 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org

Sixty years after scoring his first number one with "Sherry," Frankie Valli is still on the road with the Four Seasons, which includes a stop at Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Saturday, Sept. 10.

6. Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10; doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

Details: Frankie Valli sang for a decade before his fortunes changed forever with “Sherry” in 1962. It was the first No. 1 single from the Four Seasons, which went on to be one of most successful vocal groups of all time. Sixty years later, Valli is still on the road singing hits from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

Cost: $23.50-$103

More info: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com

A car show, arts & crafts booths, live music and plenty of popcorn-related treats are some of the attractions at Beavercreek Popcorn Festival on Dayton-Xenia Road, between Fairfield and Meadow Bridge roads, on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11.

7. Beavercreek Popcorn Festival

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11

Where: Dayton-Xenia Road, between Fairfield and Meadow Bridge Roads, Beavercreek

Details: Arts and crafts booths, live music, festival food and plenty of popcorn-related treats are just some of the attractions at Beavercreek Popcorn Festival. Performers include Ryan Roth & the Comeback Special, Doug Hart Band and Ludlow Creek on Saturday and the Hathaways, Rock It 88 and the Beavercreek High School Marching Band on Sunday.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-602-CORN or beavercreekpopcornfestival.org

Greene County Parks & Trails presents Ginuwine with special guest Case and opener Jon B in the final concert of its four-show Caesar Ford Summer Fest at Caesar Ford Park in Xenia on Saturday, Sept. 10.

8. Ginuwine

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10; doors at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Caesar Ford Park, 520 S. Stringtown Road, Xenia

Details: R&B artist Ginuwine burst out of the gates with debut solo single, “Pony,” which hit No. 1 in 1996. He scored another No. 1 and five other Top 10 hits. Greene County Parks & Trails presents the singer at the Caesar Ford Summer Fest with special guest Case and opener Jon B.

Cost: $25 general admission, $40 stage front

More info: gcparkstrails.com

Left to right: Composer Brennan Paulin, librettist Jenna Gomes, Heather Martin (Mama Joan), Skyler McNeely (Big Tasty), Mike Beerbower (Mr. Pizza), Addie Immundo (Lil Bandit), Jeff Sams (Pizza Bandit) and director Sarah Caplan of "Pizza Bandit: The Musical," slated Sept. 9-11 at Yellow Cab Tavern.

9. “Pizza Bandit: The Musical”

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9 through 11

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Sarah Caplan directs “Pizza Bandit: The Musical,” an original work with book by Jenna Gomes, music and lyrics by Brennan Paulin and music production by Rich Reuter. The cast includes Mike Beerbower as Mr. Pizza, Skyler McNeely as Big Tasty, Heather Martin as Mama Joan, Jeff Sams as Pizza Bandit and Addie Immundo as Lil Bandit.

Cost: $13 in advance, $18 day of show

More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com

The Dayton Guitar Society presents the 41st GuitarFest with Jim McCutcheon (pictured), Lee Ann Kinner & Vinnie Marshall and Dayton Guitars 4 Heroes Band at The Hidden Gem Music Club in Centerville on Sunday, Sept. 11.

10. GuitarFest

When: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: The Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville

Details: The Dayton Guitar Society presents the 41st GuitarFest with performances by solo artists such as Jim McCutcheon, Eric Loy and Chris Yakopcic, duos such as Tom Wittberg & Raul Ordenez and Lee Ann Kinner & Vinnie Marshall, and groups such as Dayton Guitars 4 Heroes Band, Kosmic Messengers and the Vanderburghs.

Cost: Free but donations are being accepted for The Foodbank.

More info: 937-829-4874 or www.hiddengemdayton.com

