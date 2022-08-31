10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

September is here, which means the return of late summer staples like the Ohio Renaissance Festival and the long-running Dayton Reggae Festival. This weekend also features a timely, thought-provoking production of “The Lifespan of a Fact” at the Dayton Theatre Guild and the inaugural Dayton Mac and Cheese Fest at Yellow Cab Tavern.
Here are more details on these and other area events.
1. Ohio Renaissance Festival
When: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30.
Where: Ohio Renaissance Fairgrounds, 10542 E. State Route 73, Waynesville
Details: Take the family on a trip back to the 16th century with dueling swordsmen, armor-clad jousters, fire jugglers, wandering musicians and more during the 33rd annual Ohio Renaissance Festival. There are food and artisan vendors, games, rides and more than 100 shows each day.
Cost: General admission tickets are $28 adults (13 and older), $25 first responders and seniors (65 and older) and $10 children (5-12); parking is $3
More info: 513-897-7000 or renfestival.com
Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY
2. “The Lifespan of a Fact”
When: 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 11
Where: Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave, Dayton
Details: What is truth? Are facts negotiable? Should ethics be curtailed for the sake of a juicier story? These questions and more fuel intriguing debate as journalistic integrity and creative essaying collide in Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell’s 2018 one-act comedy “The Lifespan of a Fact.” Terrifically presented at the Dayton Theatre Guild under the direction of Tim Rezash, the breezy play, featuring excellently compartmentalized scenic design by Red Newman, centers on New York magazine intern Jim Fingal (Brandon Shockney in an outstanding Guild debut). The ambitious Jim, a Harvard-educated fact-checker, is determined to bring authenticity to the moving yet problematic work of celebrated Las Vegas-based author John D’Agata (a delightfully perturbed Jared Mola in a welcomed Guild return). As Jim and John spar over details large, small and miniscule, Jim’s editor Emily Penrose (a multi-layered Jennifer Lockwood) attempts to balance authority and diplomacy to ensure the final product is worthy of publication. The energetic and expressive Shockney, whose quick-witted comedic nuances recall Jesse Tyler Ferguson, marvelously interprets Jim’s unrelenting quest for accuracy, which goes too far and pushes the trio to the breaking point. Even so, Jim’s actions have merit, allowing this cautionary tale to sting with relevancy in light of today’s media and political climate. (Russell Florence Jr.)
Cost: $14-$21
More info: 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
3. Dayton Dragons
When: 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2 through 4
Where: Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
Details: It has been a tough season for the Dayton Dragons under first-year manager Bryan Lahair, the team’s 11th skipper. The Dragons were 8-3 and the latest road trip but are still playing 500 ball as the 2022 home season comes to a close against the Cedar Rapids Kernels.
Cost: $5-$20 single-game tickets
More info: 937-228-2287 or www.milb.com/dayton
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
4. Dayton Reggae Festival
When: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: Jah Soul will open the afternoon of music when the City of Dayton Department of Recreation presents the Dayton Reggae Festival. Luv Locz performs second, followed by Johnny Payne & the True Believers and Seefari. One Love Reggae Band from Detroit closes out the festival. David Matthews is emcee for the day and DJ SKNO will be playing music between acts.
Cost: Free
More info: 937-333-8400 or www.daytonohio.gov/rec
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
5. Antique Fire Apparatus
When: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3
Where: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton
Details: Dayton History and Miami Valley Antique Fire Apparatus Association co-present the unique all-day event. The Antique Fire Apparatus Show features about 40 historic firefighting pieces, educational displays and more.
Cost: $12 adults, $10 seniors (60 and older), $8 children (3-17)
More info: 937-293-2841 or www.daytonhistory.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
6. Broken English
When: 7:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2
Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton
Details: Broken English: Dayton makes its monthly return to the Arts Annex with spoken word and musical performances. The spotlight artists for September are Vanae Pate and Just Cos. Columbus-based singer Zyirra Hagwood is the featured performer.
Cost: $25-$35
More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
7. Zak Baalbaki & Band
When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2
Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season presents Detroit-based Zak Baalbaki & Band, one of America’s leading Arabic entertainers. Baalbaki, a native of Kuwait City, made his public debut at a middle school talent show and never looked back.
Cost: Free
More info: www.levittdayton.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
8. Mac and Cheese Festival
When: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Details: Stoney’s Munchie Bar, Kung Fu BBQ and Pizza Bandit are among participants in the inaugural Dayton Mac and Cheese Fest. The event also features unusual twists on macaroni and cheese from a dozen other food vendors such as Chicken Heads, EAT, the Drunken Waffle and Chef Dane. DJ Ike B will be spinning tunes.
Cost: Free entry
More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com
9. Alter Fest
When: Activities begin at 7 p.m. Friday, 12 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2 through 4
Where: Alter High School, 940 E. David Rd., Kettering
Details: Alter’s annual, family-friendly festival offers fun rides, children’s entertainment, children’s games, food, music, a cornhole tournament, and more.
Cost: Free entry; $25 unlimited ride wristbands
More info: alterhs.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
10. First Friday
When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2
Where: Various locations across downtown Dayton
Details: Say farewell to summer with shopping and special deals at boutiques, support new exhibits at downtown’s signature galleries, enjoy happy hour celebrations happening at downtown patios and restaurants, and more.
More info: downtowndayton.org
