10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Where: Ohio Renaissance Fairgrounds, 10542 E. State Route 73, Waynesville

Details: Take the family on a trip back to the 16th century with dueling swordsmen, armor-clad jousters, fire jugglers, wandering musicians and more during the 33rd annual Ohio Renaissance Festival. There are food and artisan vendors, games, rides and more than 100 shows each day.

Cost: General admission tickets are $28 adults (13 and older), $25 first responders and seniors (65 and older) and $10 children (5-12); parking is $3

More info: 513-897-7000 or renfestival.com

Brandon Shockney as Jim Fingal in the Dayton Theatre Guild's production of "The Lifespan of a Fact," continuing through Sept. 11. Credit: RICK FLYNN PHOTOGRAPHY

2. “The Lifespan of a Fact”

When: 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 11

Where: Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave, Dayton

Details: What is truth? Are facts negotiable? Should ethics be curtailed for the sake of a juicier story? These questions and more fuel intriguing debate as journalistic integrity and creative essaying collide in Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell’s 2018 one-act comedy “The Lifespan of a Fact.” Terrifically presented at the Dayton Theatre Guild under the direction of Tim Rezash, the breezy play, featuring excellently compartmentalized scenic design by Red Newman, centers on New York magazine intern Jim Fingal (Brandon Shockney in an outstanding Guild debut). The ambitious Jim, a Harvard-educated fact-checker, is determined to bring authenticity to the moving yet problematic work of celebrated Las Vegas-based author John D’Agata (a delightfully perturbed Jared Mola in a welcomed Guild return). As Jim and John spar over details large, small and miniscule, Jim’s editor Emily Penrose (a multi-layered Jennifer Lockwood) attempts to balance authority and diplomacy to ensure the final product is worthy of publication. The energetic and expressive Shockney, whose quick-witted comedic nuances recall Jesse Tyler Ferguson, marvelously interprets Jim’s unrelenting quest for accuracy, which goes too far and pushes the trio to the breaking point. Even so, Jim’s actions have merit, allowing this cautionary tale to sting with relevancy in light of today’s media and political climate. (Russell Florence Jr.)

Cost: $14-$21

More info: 937-278-5993 or daytontheatreguild.org

The Dayton Dragons closes out the 2022 home season at Day Air Ballpark in a series against the Cedar Rapids Kernels through Sunday, Sept. 4. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

3. Dayton Dragons

When: 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2 through 4

Where: Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

Details: It has been a tough season for the Dayton Dragons under first-year manager Bryan Lahair, the team’s 11th skipper. The Dragons were 8-3 and the latest road trip but are still playing 500 ball as the 2022 home season comes to a close against the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

Cost: $5-$20 single-game tickets

More info: 937-228-2287 or www.milb.com/dayton

Detroit-based One Love Reggae Band (pictured), Seefari and Johnny Payne & the True Believers are among the acts performing at the Dayton Reggae Festival at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton on Sunday, Sept. 4. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

4. Dayton Reggae Festival

When: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: Jah Soul will open the afternoon of music when the City of Dayton Department of Recreation presents the Dayton Reggae Festival. Luv Locz performs second, followed by Johnny Payne & the True Believers and Seefari. One Love Reggae Band from Detroit closes out the festival. David Matthews is emcee for the day and DJ SKNO will be playing music between acts.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-333-8400 or www.daytonohio.gov/rec

Dayton History and Miami Valley Antique Fire Apparatus Association co-present the Antique Fire Apparatus Show at Carillon Historical Park in Dayton on Saturday, Sept. 3. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

5. Antique Fire Apparatus

When: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3

Where: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Details: Dayton History and Miami Valley Antique Fire Apparatus Association co-present the unique all-day event. The Antique Fire Apparatus Show features about 40 historic firefighting pieces, educational displays and more.

Cost: $12 adults, $10 seniors (60 and older), $8 children (3-17)

More info: 937-293-2841 or www.daytonhistory.org

Broken English: Dayton makes its monthly return to PNC Arts Annex in Dayton on Friday, Sept. 2, with spoken word and musical performances. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

6. Broken English

When: 7:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2

Where: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: Broken English: Dayton makes its monthly return to the Arts Annex with spoken word and musical performances. The spotlight artists for September are Vanae Pate and Just Cos. Columbus-based singer Zyirra Hagwood is the featured performer.

Cost: $25-$35

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

Detroit-based Zak Baalbaki & Band, one of America's leading Arabic entertainers, performs at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton on Friday, Sept. 2. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

7. Zak Baalbaki & Band

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton

Details: The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season presents Detroit-based Zak Baalbaki & Band, one of America’s leading Arabic entertainers. Baalbaki, a native of Kuwait City, made his public debut at a middle school talent show and never looked back.

Cost: Free

More info: www.levittdayton.org

Stoney's Munchie Bar, Kung Fu BBQ and Pizza Bandit are among participants offering unusual twists on an American staple at the Dayton Mac and Cheese Fest at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton on Saturday, Sept. 3. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

8. Mac and Cheese Festival

When: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Stoney’s Munchie Bar, Kung Fu BBQ and Pizza Bandit are among participants in the inaugural Dayton Mac and Cheese Fest. The event also features unusual twists on macaroni and cheese from a dozen other food vendors such as Chicken Heads, EAT, the Drunken Waffle and Chef Dane. DJ Ike B will be spinning tunes.

Cost: Free entry

More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com

AlterFest, featuring food, carnival games, rides and live entertainment, will return to Alter High School in Kettering Sept. 2-4. CONTRIBUTED/DAVID A. MOODIE

9. Alter Fest

When: Activities begin at 7 p.m. Friday, 12 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2 through 4

Where: Alter High School, 940 E. David Rd., Kettering

Details: Alter’s annual, family-friendly festival offers fun rides, children’s entertainment, children’s games, food, music, a cornhole tournament, and more.

Cost: Free entry; $25 unlimited ride wristbands

More info: alterhs.org

First Friday, a celebration of downtown businesses, arts and entertainment, will be held Sept. 2. CONTRIBUTED

10. First Friday

When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2

Where: Various locations across downtown Dayton

Details: Say farewell to summer with shopping and special deals at boutiques, support new exhibits at downtown’s signature galleries, enjoy happy hour celebrations happening at downtown patios and restaurants, and more.

More info: downtowndayton.org

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.