10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Cost: $39-$79

More info: 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com

2. Cheese Fest

When: Friday, May 26 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Austin Landing, 10050 Innovation Drive, Dayton,

Details: This food festival will feature numerous vendors with cheesy food options, a beer garden, live music and fireworks.

Cost: $5

More info: www.austinlanding.com

3. Passport to MetroParks

When: Friday, May 26 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

Details: Passport to MetroParks will feature live music, food trucks, family activities and more. Throughout the event, guests can visit more than a dozen hosting games and activities that feature the upcoming festivals and a variety of the recreation, education, conservation and volunteer programs Five Rivers MetroParks offers.

Cost: Free

More info: www.metroparks.org

4. Luv Locz Experiment

When: Saturday, May 27 at 9 p.m.

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

Details: Luv Locz Experiment is riding high following the late April release of its excellent sophomore album, “Strange Fruit.” The local group, two-time winners of the Middletown Battle of the Bands, is hosting an event called The Reggae Remixxer. Luv Locz Experiment will perform with additional music from DJ Kia Blendz. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $10 in advance, $14 at the door. Cover charge starts at 8 p.m.

More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com

5. Dayton Heritage Festival

When: Sunday, May 28 from noon to 7 p.m.

Where: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Details: This patriotic celebration featuring the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra also encourages guests to explore exhibits/buildings and celebrate Dayton’s unparalleled history through special activities, costumed interpreters and more.

Cost: $10-$14

More info: 937-293-2841 or www.daytonhistory.org

6. Donnell Rawlings

When: Friday, May 26 at 7 p.m.

Where: The Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

Details: The actor/comedian/podcaster performs an evening of stand-up.

Cost: $29.50-$49.50

More info: 937-328-3874 or pac.clarkstate.edu

7. Creed Fisher

When: Friday, May 26 at 7 p.m.

Where: JD Legends, 65 Millard Dr., Franklin

Details: County singer Creed Fisher has been ultra-prolific, releasing more than a dozen albums and numerous non-LP tracks since his debut album in 2014. His latest single, “Famous White Line,” dropped on May 12 and is second single since last summer’s full-length, “Rebel in the South.” Joey Green will open Friday’s show. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: Tickets start at $23

More info: 937-746-4950 or www.jdlegends.com

8. Teachers Do Stand Up Tour

When: Saturday, May 27 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St., #200, Beavercreek

Details: The Teachers Do Stand Up Tour is a rotating lineup featuring teacher-comics from around the country, spreading smiles to every educator in need of a night of laughter after another challenging school year.

Cost: $32

More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com

9. Big Gil & His Funky All-Stars

When: Saturday, May 27 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville

Details: Gil Frazier, better known as Big Gil Blues, made his name around Dayton playing blues music. While he hasn’t completely given up the genre, Frazier made a pivot in the last few years to more funk and R&B. You can expect the same energetic trombone-playing frontman with a bigger band, an eclectic set list and a more high-octane show. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $10 at the door

More info: 937-829-4874 or hiddengemdayton.com

10. Native Plant Sale

When: Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Lost Creek Reserve, 2385 E. State Route 41, Troy

Details: The third annual Native Plant Sale offers shoppers a chance to speak with knowledgeable vendors selling Ohio native plants.

Cost: Free

More info: www.miamicountyparks.recdesk.com