10 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

Cost: $31.50-$61.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

2. “Maria Callas: A Centennial Celebration”

When: Sunday, Feb. 5 at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: Dayton Opera commemorates the 100th anniversary of the birth of legendary soprano Maria Callas. Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents “Maria Callas: A Centennial Celebration,” a tribute to the singer known as “La Divina,” the divine one. Featured artists are Heather Phillips, Murrella Parton, Toni Marie Palmertree and Sarah Saturnino. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $32 to $100

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

3. First Friday

When: Friday, Feb. 3 from 5-10 p.m.

Where: Various locations across downtown Dayton

Details: Celebrate Downtown Dayton businesses at this monthly art hop.

Cost: Free

More info: downtowndayton.org

4. “Rewind: Celebrating the Music of the ‘80s”

When: Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of associate conductor Patrick Reynolds with “Rewind: Celebrating the Music of the ‘80s.” TCG Entertainment joins the DPO for this Rockin’ Orchestra Series concert, which features bygone hits by Joan Jett, Billy Joel, Sheena Easton, the Scorpions, Jefferson Starship and others. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $27 to $90

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

5. Jimmie “JJ” Walker

When: Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m

Where: Dayton Funny Bone, 88 Plum St, #200, Beavercreek

Details: Walker is best known for portraying James Evans Jr. (J.J.) on the iconic CBS sitcom “Good Times,” which ran from 1974–1979.

Cost: $26

More info: 937-429-5233 and www.dayton.funnybone.com

6. Blue Wisp Big Band

When: Sunday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Centerville

Details: More than 40 years after forming in Cincinnati, Blue Wisp Big Band continues to present a mix of classic jazz music. The group, which has a weekly Wednesday residency at Caffe Vivace, makes a trip up I-75 to perform at Hidden Gem. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $10

More info: 937-829-4874 or www.hiddengemdayton.com

7. Jurassic Quest

When: Friday, Feb. 3 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5

Where: Dayton Convention Center, 22 E Fifth St., Dayton

Details: Jurassic Quest features hands-on activities, education and fun for the whole family including an expanded herd of life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs, themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities, a “Triceratots” soft play area for little children, photo opportunities and more.

Cost: $19-$36

More info: https://www.jurassicquest.com/

8. “The Wolves”

When: Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 5 at 3 p.m.

Where: Beavercreek Community Theatre, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Rd.

Details: Sarah DeLappe’s Pulitzer Prize-nominated drama concerns a girls’ high school soccer team that “navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors.”

Cost: $13-$16

More info: 937-429-4737 or bctheatre.org

9. Bloody Mary Showdown

When: Sunday, Feb. 5

Where: The Deli at Webster Street & Top of the Market, 23 Webster St. Dayton

Details: Bartenders create their best Bloody Marys. VIP tickets include a breakfast of eggs, bacon, sausage and toast. Entry at 11 a.m. and 12 Bloody Mary sampling tickets and judging credentials. General admission tickets include eight Bloody Mary tickets and judging credentials. Entry at noon.

Cost: Bartender registration $25; VIP tasting ticket $75; General admission tasting $30; Designated drive ticket $20

More info: : 937-224-3663 or www.topofmarket.com.

10. Bark n’ Bling

When: Friday, Feb. 3 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center, 8172 Washington Church Rd., Washington Twp

Details: On Friday, guests can enjoy the Sip n’ Shop preview night. This night will include a glass of wine or soft drink, refreshments and a free raffle ticket for an exclusive prize. Those attending will have first choice of jewelry selection. On Saturday, guests can enjoy free admission to the event. There will be hundreds of new or gently used costumes and semiprecious jewelry items including earrings, necklaces, bracelets, watches, pins, and more.

Cost: $5 donation on Feb. 3. Free on Feb. 4.

More info: www.sicsa.org.