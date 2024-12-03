11 stops on this year’s South Main Candlelight Tour of Homes in Middletown

The South Main Candlelight Tour of Homes will be 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Individual tickets are $35 and may be purchased online at https://thewindamere.ticketspice.com/s-main-candlelight-tour-of-homes-2024.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

“We have a couple of houses on the tour that haven’t been on the tour before,” said Glaser-Jones.

She said several of the homes and the Sorg’s front lobby are in progress, or in the process of renovations, such as The Shafor Home and The Robbins home, which has new owners.

This year’s general admission tour will include seven homes, two churches, The Windamere/Oglesby Barnitz Bank and Sorg Opera House. Participants will be given a map/passport of the event once they check in at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ at 114 S. Broad St.

Participants will enjoy an inside look at 11 of the area’s historic homes and buildings.

Homeowners volunteer to open their homes for the tour and the other historic buildings and churches are asked to participate.The event is presented by PRISM, the South Main Neighborhood Association.

“It’s cool to go in and see the history of these homes that have been around from 1827. Guests can see all of the details, architecture, and history,” Glaser-Jones said.

The event is typically every other year, alternating with The Highlands Historic District home tour. South Main Candlelight Tour of Homes is usually on the even years with The Highlands Historic District home tour hon the odd years.

The festivities will include free trolley rides, entertainment and a wassail stop. Travelin Tom’s Coffee Truck, Gravel Road Brewing Company and BL BBQ will be available for guests. Light Up Middletown and Holiday Whopla will also be going on in town.

Tour stops

Guests will check in at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, then may visit:

First United Methodist Church (1891)

Sorg Opera House (1891)

The Windamere/Oglesby Barnitz Bank (1929)

The Hatfield and Corson Home (1867)

Goldman Home (1891)

Shafor Home (1896)

Barnitz Home (1905)

Beardsley Home (1891)

Lefferson Home (1827)

The Robbins Home (1917)

Most access will be to the main floor of the homes (None are handicap accessible).