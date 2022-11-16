13 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Details: Theatergoers rejoice! Wright State University’s outstanding and joyful production of “Sister Act” is another impressive testament to the pre-professional caliber of its musical theatre program. Directed and co-choreographed with humor and heart by Greg Hellems, the production features Alexis Ariana’s breakthrough portrayal of Deloris Van Cartier, a disco diva on the run after witnessing a mob killing in 1970s Philadelphia. Ariana’s sassy wit and full-throttle vocals keep spirits high. Lovely supporting performances are provided by Emma Metzger (rigid Mother Superior), Melissa Matarrese (sunny Sister Mary Patrick), Amy VanDyke (belting to the hilt in her rendition of “The Life I Never Led” as meek Sister Mary Robert) and comical Taylor Greny (rap-savvy Sister Mary Lazarus). The fantastic, vocally superb Nuns Chorus, co-choreographed by Victoria Henwood, also provides an exhilarating “Raise Your Voice” (bolstered by Hellems gradually building momentum with expert timing and emotion) that rivals the original London and Broadway productions. (Russell Florence Jr.)

Cost: $15-$25

More info: 937-775-2500 or visit liberal-arts.wright.edu

2. Ringing in the Holidays

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday Nov. 19

Where: Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton

Details: Dayton History’s annual gala, Ringing in the Holidays, runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday featuring live music, gourmet hors d’oeuvres, desserts, specialty cocktails, a silent auction, Dayton’s Most Delicious Dessert contest and more.

Cost: $85 members, $95 non-members Saturday

More info: 937-293-2841 or www.daytonhistory.org

3. Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19

Where: Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

Details: Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra presents guest violinist Vadim Gluzman and guest conductor Antoine Clark. This Masterworks Series program features Hector Berlioz’s “Symphonie Fantastique,” and “Violin Concerto No. 1″ by Dmitri Shostakovich.

Cost: $5 to $68

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

4. “Broadway Bound”

When: 8 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday Nov. 18 through 20

Where: Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave., Dayton

Details: Set in 1940s Brooklyn, Neil Simon’s heartwarming and heartbreaking 1987 Pulitzer Prize-nominated dramedy terrifically explores the delights and wounds within a tight-knit family. Marjorie Strader tenderly directs a first-rate cast led by dynamic duo Dustin Schwab (narrator Eugene) and Michael Ferrarelli (driven and determined Stan) as brothers/aspiring comedy writers hoping to make it big in show business. Cast includes Wendi Michael (beautifully understated as matriarch Kate), Saul Caplan (completely grounded as Ben, Eugene and Stan’s grandfather), K.L. Storer (calm, cool and collected as troublesome patriarch Jack), and Cassandra Engber (expertly raising emotions opposite Caplan as Kate’s sister Blanche). Ranger Puterbaugh’s set design and Carol Finley’s period costumes are notable. (Russell Florence Jr.)

Cost: $14-$21

More info: 937-278-5993 or www.daytontheatreguild.org

5. Classic Albums Live

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18

Where: Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: Classic Albums Live, which has been specializing in note-for-note, cut-for-cut recreations of classic albums since 2003, returns to the area. For this concert, what founder Craig Martin calls his modern orchestra, will present the Eagles’ “Hotel California.” The West Coast band’s fifth album has sold more than 30-million copies since its release in December 1976 and remains beloved by music fans.

Cost: $25 to $40

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

6. “Deadline”

When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday Nov. 18 through 20

Where: Loft Theatre of the Human Race Theatre Company, 126 N. Main St., Dayton

Details: The Human Race Theatre Company presents a world premiere mystery by Marcia Kash and Douglas E. Hughes about two playwrights who become a part of the play they’re writing. Interestingly, much of Act 1 feels oddly stagnated but by the time the action takes a humorous reverse shortly before intermission, the comedy and performances truly kick into gear. Under the direction of Jason Podplesky, the entertaining cast, led by Josh Aaron McCabe (comical Don/Silas) and Annie Pesch (in a welcomed return to the Loft Theatre as Mara/Meredith), includes Andrew Ian Adams (Dean/Trevor), Christine Brunner (Devorah/Violet), Adelyn Rae Helms (Tabitha) and Barry Mulholland (Bartholomew). Ray Zupp’s set design, transitioning from an office to a ship, is also a plus. (Russell Florence Jr.)

Cost: $53

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

7. Woodland Lights

When: 6 to 9 p.m. weekends Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Nov. 27, Thursday through Sunday, Dec. 1 through 11 and nightly Thursday, through Friday, Dec. 15 through 23

Where: Countryside Park, 895 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Washington Township

Details: The 30th annual Woodland Lights kicks off a new season with 10 acres of sparkling lights, a half-mile paved path with lights and displays, train rides, visits with Santa Claus and other activities. The attraction is open through Friday, Dec. 23.

Cost: $9 admission, free ages 2 and younger; $20 for season pass

More info: 937-433-0130 or www.washingtontwp.org

8. Dayton Music Club

When: 4 p.m Sunday, Nov. 20

Where: Fairmont Presbyterian Church, 3705 Far Hills Ave., Kettering

Details: For its November Musicale, Dayton Music Club presents “Parade of American Music.” The afternoon recital features pieces by American composers performed by organist Judy Bede, pianist Deborah Courtney, soprano Magdalena Kirsch with pianist Rosanne Brown and a trio of clarinet, trombone and cello featuring Brent Eresmann, Richard Begel and Franklin Cox.

Cost: Free

More info: daytonmusicclub.org

9. Ekoostik Hookah

When: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18

Where: The Brightside, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Details: Last year was the 30th anniversary of Ohio’s pioneering jam band, Ekoostik Hookah. There were some membership changes over the years but the vision of fostering community through improvisational music never faltered. The long-running group, which recently hosted the fall installment of its twice-yearly Hookahville festival, performs with local opener Subterranean.

Cost: $15 in advance

More info: 937-410-0450 or www.thebrightsidedayton.com

10. “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

When: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday Nov. 18 through 20

Where: Springboro Community Theatre, 115 Wright Station Way, Springboro

Details: William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin’s funny, tuneful and touching 2005 musical concerns an eclectic group of six colorful adolescents vying for a spelling championship. Breezily directed by Tim Rezash, the uniformly firm cast consists of Jacob Sawtelle (Chip Tolentino/Jesus), Liz Lindon (Logainne Schwarzandgrubenniere), Aaron Brewer (Leaf Coneybear), Jose Gutierrez del Arroyo (William Barfee), Caitie Gutierrez del Arroyo (Marcy Park), Lilly Robillard (Olive Ostrovsky), Lindsey Cardoza (Rona Lisa Peretti/Olive Mom), Brad Bishop (Douglas Panch/Olive Dad), and Ben Essex (Mitch Mahoney). Andrew Hackworth’s excellent piano accompaniment is also notable. (Russell Florence Jr.)

Cost: $18-$20

More info: 937-203-0927 or borotheatre.org

11. DC Curry

When: 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, 88 Plum St., Suite 200, The Greene, Beavercreek

Details: Actor-comedian Don “DC” Curry is one of those guys you’ve seen around. He has credits in television programs and films dating back to the late 1980s. When he’s not on the road doing stand-up comedy, he’s best known for appearing in the films “Next Friday” and “Friday After Next.”

Cost: $27

More info: 937-429-5233 or dayton.funnybone.com

12. Planetary jams

When: 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18

Where Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, 2600 DeWeese Pkwy., Dayton

Details: CC3 is celebrating the release of its new album, “Session One,” with a unique laser light show release party. The psychedelic trio, Chris Comer (keyboards), Michael Ronstadt (cello) and Bart Foster (drums), will perform inside the museum’s Caryl D. Philips Space Theater, presenting what the players are billing as “New directions in outer space music.”

Cost: $10 per person per show

More info: 937-275-5811 or boonshoft.org

13. Dayton Record Fair

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19

Where: American Czechoslovakian Club, 922 Valley St., Dayton

Details: Presented by Dayton’s Skeleton Dust Records and Cincinnati’s Northside Record Fair, this event offers thousands of records. Expect tables full of jazz, punk, blues, classic rock, garage rock, hip hop, experimental, classical, country, folk and more.

Cost: $5 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.); $10 (10 a.m. early bird entry)

More info: Facebook

