15 great things to do in Dayton this weekend

An inaugural film festival, savory chocolate, yummy potatoes, a funny comedic farce, and a chance to support downtown Dayton businesses are among notable events to keep on your radar this weekend.

1. Yellow Springs Film Festival

When: Oct. 6-8; times vary.

Where: Foundry Theater, 920 Corry St.; Little Art Theatre, 247 Xenia Ave.; and Crome Architecture, 604 Xenia Ave.

Details: Expect innovative narrative features and short films, thought-provoking documentaries, concert films and more. Special guests include “Saturday Night Live” alum Fred Armisen and Emmy Award nominee Steve Zahn (”The White Lotus”).

Cost: Opening night: $50; Film badge: $55; Special events: $20-$30; Films: $15; Julia Reichert Retrospective: Free

More info: ysfilmfest.com

Credit: ERIN PENCE Credit: ERIN PENCE

2. ‘The Liar’

When: Through Oct. 8; Friday at 8 p.m. Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Where: Festival Playhouse of the WSU Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

Details: Josh Aaron McCabe breezily and smartly directs this silly, well-acted and beautifully designed farce adapted from Pierre Corneille and written in rhyming verse by contemporary playwright David Ives. Aidan Fracker shines as the appealingly shameful, eager-to-impress Dorante, whose brazen lies humorously ignites this tale of mistaken identity and complicated romance in Paris circa 1643. Taylor Greny, funny, sharp and full of vitality, delivers a breakthrough portrayal of Cliton, Dorante’s faithful, truth-telling servant hilariously attempting to grasp the “principles of lying” in Act 2. The winning cast, peppering the action with enjoyable contemporary nuances, includes John Cuozzo as Dorante’s devoted father Geronte, terrifically expressive duo Aliya Pimental (Clarice) and Lucy Rocchio (Lucrece) as believably bonded best friends caught in Dorante’s messy web, Blaise Duncan-Bevans as Clarice’s frustrated fiancé Alcippe, Desmond Kingston as affable Philiste, and Shannon Lane’s delightful duality as maids Isabelle and Sabine. Zoe Still’s gorgeous costumes and Michael Brewer’s striking set design accent the production’s attractive sophistication.

Cost: $15-$25

More info: 937-775-2500 or wright.edu/theatre

3. First Friday

When: Friday, Oct. 6 from 5-10 p.m.

Where: Various locations throughout downtown Dayton

Details: Downtown Dayton’s monthly art hop offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping deals.

Cost: Free

More info: downtowndayton.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

4. DPO’s Music of Queen

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Details: The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents Music of Queen with the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra and Jeans ‘n Classics. The featured vocalist is Chicago-based David Blamires, who was a member of the Pat Metheny Group from 1986 to 1997. The program features signature Queen cuts like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Somebody to Love” and “Another One Bites the Dust” with symphonic arrangements by Jeans ‘n Classics founder Peter Brennan. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $23.50 to $88.50

More info: 937-228-3630 or www.daytonlive.org

5. Chocolate Festival

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Rd, Dayton

Details: Experience professional chocolatiers, food trucks, local craft and food vendors, children’s activities, music and more.

Cost: Free

More info: www.montcofair.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

6. Preston Reed

When: Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

Where: Waynesville Music, 198 S. Main St., Waynesville

Details: Preston Reed started playing guitar when he was 8 but he was a teenager before he devoted himself to the guitar. The native of New York, who released his debut album in 1979, was one of the most innovative acoustic guitarists of the 1980s and ‘90s. He has lived in Scotland since 2001. Waynesville Music Guitar Series presents Reed in an intimate in-store performance. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $25 in advance and at the door

More info: 513-897-0602

7. Spring Valley Potato Festival

When: Oct. 7-8; Saturday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Spring Valley

Details: Enjoy arts, crafts, live entertainment, carnival rides, children’s games, tractor pull, pet parade and an abundance of potato-themed foods.

Cost: Free

More info: www.springvalleyoh.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

8. Art Parkd

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 from 3-9 p.m.

Where: Parking Lot, 609 W. Riverview, Dayton

Details: Art Parkd, the second annual DIY festival in the parking lot next to the Dayton Masonic Center, features music, live art, photography, videography, installations, food trucks and more. Musical performers include Isicle, Crabswithoutlegs, Frank Calzada, the Rosies, JSB and the Footstepps and Dos Grandiose. Art by Kyle Thiele and 8A.Rose. (Don Thrasher)

Cost: $10

More info: www.artparkd.com

9. Former Westminster Abbey organist in recital

When: Sunday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m.

Where: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson St., Dayton

Details: James O’Donnell, former organist at Westminster Abbey in London, will be featured in concert. Also, on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m., he will speak about his experiences planning and playing for the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal Ceremonial funerals of Prince Philip and The Queen Mother, as well as the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton. He currently holds the post of Professor in the Practice of Organ at Yale School of Music and the Yale Institute of Sacred Music in New Haven, Connecticut.

Cost: Free

More info: www.westminsterdayton.org

10. Wagner Subaru Outdoor Experience

When: Oct. 7-8; Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Eastwood MetroPark, 1385 Harshman Rd., Dayton

Details: There will be 25 outdoor activities, open to all ages and skill levels, in various experience areas throughout the park.

Cost: Free

More info: www.outdoorx.metroparks.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

11. The Doo Wop Project

When: Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.

Where: Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy

Details: The tight harmonies and melodies of the doo-wop era to now, from The Del-Vikings to the Drifters to The Four Seasons to The Temptations to Maroon 5, delivered by some of Broadway’s finest. The Doo Wop Project brings unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence to recreate — and in some cases entirely reimagine — some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history.

Cost: $25-$65

More info: 937-418-8392 or www.arbogastpac.com

12. Fuse Fest

When: Through Sunday, Oct. 8

Where: Various locations throughout Oregon District in downtown Dayton

Details: This festival brings comics and artists from around the country to celebrate their craft. The festival will feature comedy shows, podcast recordings and more.

Cost: $45 for festival pass. $10 for individual shows.

More info: www.lukecapasso.com

13. DAI Community Day

When: Sunday, Oct. 8 from 12-5 p.m.

Where: Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

Details: The Dayton Art Institute is offering free admission in honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. This holiday honors the sovereignty and resilience of Native Americans while celebrating and commemorating their history and cultures. Free admission for Indigenous Peoples’ Day Community Day includes access to all Special and Focus Exhibitions currently on view as well as the museum collection galleries.

Cost: Free

More info: daytonartinstitute.org

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

14. ‘Love/Sick’

When: Oct. 6-14; Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m.

Where: Black Box Theatre, Building 2, on the campus of Sinclair Community College, 444 W. Third St., Dayton

Details: Kimberly Borst directs the local collegiate premiere of John Cariani’s collection of “nine slightly twisted and completely hilarious short plays for the romantic in everyone.” The play contains adult themes.

Cost: $10

More info: sinclair.edu/tickets

15. Oakwood Family Fall Festival

When: Sunday, Oct. 8 from 2-5 p.m.

Where: Shafor Park at Collingwood Avenue and Shafor Boulevard

Details: Enjoy an afternoon of fun games, food, hayrides along Shafor Boulevard to see Scarecrow Row, pumpkin painting and other entertainment for the whole family. Kids can dress up and join the “Costume Parade” around the park.

Cost: Free

More info: oakwoodohio.gov