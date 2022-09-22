23 short films in store at Dayton Independent Film Festival

Notable among the festival lineup is “Last Chance Moms,” a comedy starring, written and produced by Dayton native and Oakwood High School graduate Heather Olt and Waterville native and Miami University graduate Sarah Chaney. Inspired by a true story, the film concerns two fortysomething best friends who decide to raise a baby together.

“Last Chance Moms” was shot in just two days with a crew of four people, according to press notes. Describing the process as a “labor of love,” the Los Angeles-based Olt and Chaney said the film’s budget was “however many points we had on our credit card.” The film will have its Ohio premiere Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Fiction Shorts 1 Block.

Olt and Chaney will be among the filmmakers in attendance this weekend. Each program will be followed by a question and answer session.

"One Foot In" (pictured), directed by Eric Schabla and Jack Whaley, is among the fiction and nonfiction shorts screening at the Dayton Independent Film Festival at The Neon in Dayton Friday through Sunday, Sept. 23 through 25. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

For a complete list of films and the festival schedule, visit https://www.daytonfilmfest.com/2022-program.

HOW TO GO

What: Dayton Independent Film Festival

Where: The Neon, 130 E. Fifth St., Dayton

When: Sept. 23-25; 7 p.m. Friday (Local Shorts); 1 p.m. (Non Fiction Shorts), 4 p.m. (Fiction Shorts 1) and 7 p.m. (Fiction Shorts 2) Saturday; and Noon Sunday (High School Shorts)

Tickets: $7 Friday and Saturday; Free Sunday

More info: https://www.daytonfilmfest.com

FYI: An opening night reception begins Friday at 6 p.m.